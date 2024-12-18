Knaus Tabbert: Cooperation with Prosecutors on Vehicle Weight Probe

Knaus Tabbert AG is cooperating with the Stuttgart public prosecutor's office regarding investigations into potentially inaccurate weight information for its vehicles.

The investigations involve former management board members and employees of Knaus Tabbert AG.

Allegations include exceeding the technically permissible maximum weight for vehicles in the weight class up to 3,500 kg.

Possible fraud and competition law violations are part of the allegations being investigated.

The company has committed to full cooperation with the prosecutor's office and is conducting an independent internal investigation.

The announcement is in compliance with Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

