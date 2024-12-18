AMAG Austria Metall: Impairment Hits 2024 EBIT; Stable EBITDA Forecast

AMAG Austria Metall AG will face an impairment charge affecting EBIT by approximately EUR 15 million in FY 2024.

The EBIT range for 2024 is now expected to be between EUR 55 million and EUR 75 million.

The impairment charges are related to AMAG's German production facilities for aircraft components.

Rising production costs and a challenging economic environment are contributing to the need for impairment.

The impairment charges are non-cash and will not affect the EBITDA, which remains unchanged at EUR 160 million to EUR 180 million.

The announcement was made in compliance with Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at AMAG Austria Metall is on 13.02.2025.

The price of AMAG Austria Metall at the time of the news was 24,650EUR and was up +1,65 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,550EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,41 % since publication.





