GESCO SE: Doerrenberg Sells Foundry & Steelworks Units

Doerrenberg Edelstahl GmbH has sold its "Foundry" and "Steelworks" business units to Callista Private Equity GmbH, effective January 1, 2025.

The sale is part of Doerrenberg's strategy to focus on its core competence in tool steel distribution, while retaining its Surface Technology and Construction Solutions units.

The two divisions are expected to generate €19 million in sales for the current financial year, down from €28 million the previous year, due to economic challenges and competitive price pressure.

The sale will result in a one-time charge of approximately €4.5 million to the 2024 annual result, but is expected to increase the operating result (EBIT) by a low single-digit million amount annually in the future.

The forecast for the annual result has been adjusted to between €3.5 million and €7.5 million due to the expected one-off effects of the sale.

GESCO SE is an industrial group specializing in process, resource, healthcare, and infrastructure technology, listed in the Prime Standard, providing access to a portfolio of hidden champions in the industrial SME sector.

The next important date, Balance sheet press conference, at GESCO is on 29.04.2025.

The price of GESCO at the time of the news was 13,325EUR and was up +1,33 % compared with the previous day.





