Klarpay AG has officially transitioned to Bivial AG
Zug, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Bivial AG is proud to announce the
successful completion of its rebranding from Klarpay AG. This transformation
represents a major milestone in the company's journey, aligning its identity
with its vision to become a global leader in comprehensive financial solutions
for digital businesses.
The name " Bivial " encapsulates the company's commitment to enabling seamless
multidirectional financial flows, a core principle that has guided its
evolution. This new identity underscores the company's dedication to innovation
and trust while expanding its capabilities.
With the rebrand complete, Bivial AG is poised to enhance its services beyond
its established expertise in cross-border corporate payments. The company is
actively working to broaden its portfolio with a range of financial and treasury
solutions tailored to meet the needs of modern online businesses. This strategic
shift underscores Bivial's commitment to becoming a one-stop financial partner
for its clients.
"The transition to Bivial reflects not just a change in name but an expansion
with purpose," said Martynas Bieliauskas, CEO of Bivial AG. "Our clients can
expect the same innovative and reliable service they've always trusted, now
complemented by a broader suite of offerings designed to support their growth in
an interconnected world."
As part of its growth strategy, Bivial is seeking to extend its regulatory
footprint. Building on its existing regulatory framework under the Swiss Federal
Banking Act Art 1b, the company has initiated processes to secure additional
regulatory approvals in Switzerland.
Bivial's rebrand signals a bold vision for the future of business finance. By
integrating new technologies, expanding its regulatory reach, and broadening its
offerings, the company is uniquely positioned to lead the way in financial
services.
About Bivial AG.
For more information:
For more information about Bivial AG, visit www.bivial.ch.
Bivial AG, formerly Klarpay AG, is a deposit-taking financial institution
authorised and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority
(FINMA) under the Swiss Federal Banking Act, Article 1b, offering modern Swiss
accounts and cross-border payment solutions for digital businesses.
Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Bivial AG specialises in offering online
businesses access to multi-currency IBAN accounts, global payment acceptance,
and digital disbursement solutions. As the first Swiss-licensed fintech company
to work exclusively with e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and social media
influencers, Bivial seeks to empower digital businesses through borderless,
scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment solutions.
