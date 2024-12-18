Klarpay AG has officially transitioned to Bivial AG

Zug, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Bivial AG is proud to announce the

successful completion of its rebranding from Klarpay AG. This transformation

represents a major milestone in the company's journey, aligning its identity

with its vision to become a global leader in comprehensive financial solutions

for digital businesses.



The name " Bivial " encapsulates the company's commitment to enabling seamless

multidirectional financial flows, a core principle that has guided its

evolution. This new identity underscores the company's dedication to innovation

and trust while expanding its capabilities.





With the rebrand complete, Bivial AG is poised to enhance its services beyondits established expertise in cross-border corporate payments. The company isactively working to broaden its portfolio with a range of financial and treasurysolutions tailored to meet the needs of modern online businesses. This strategicshift underscores Bivial's commitment to becoming a one-stop financial partnerfor its clients."The transition to Bivial reflects not just a change in name but an expansionwith purpose," said Martynas Bieliauskas, CEO of Bivial AG. "Our clients canexpect the same innovative and reliable service they've always trusted, nowcomplemented by a broader suite of offerings designed to support their growth inan interconnected world."As part of its growth strategy, Bivial is seeking to extend its regulatoryfootprint. Building on its existing regulatory framework under the Swiss FederalBanking Act Art 1b, the company has initiated processes to secure additionalregulatory approvals in Switzerland.Bivial's rebrand signals a bold vision for the future of business finance. Byintegrating new technologies, expanding its regulatory reach, and broadening itsofferings, the company is uniquely positioned to lead the way in financialservices.About Bivial AG.For more information:For more information about Bivial AG, visit www.bivial.ch.Bivial AG, formerly Klarpay AG, is a deposit-taking financial institutionauthorised and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority(FINMA) under the Swiss Federal Banking Act, Article 1b, offering modern Swissaccounts and cross-border payment solutions for digital businesses.Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Bivial AG specialises in offering onlinebusinesses access to multi-currency IBAN accounts, global payment acceptance,and digital disbursement solutions. As the first Swiss-licensed fintech companyto work exclusively with e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and social mediainfluencers, Bivial seeks to empower digital businesses through borderless,scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment solutions.CONTACT: marketing@bivial.ch, + 41 41 552 0093Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2584116/Bivial_AG_Logo.jpgView originalcontent:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/klarpay-ag-has-officially-transitioned-to-bivial-ag-302335084.htmlAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/178001/5934121OTS: Bivial AG (formerly Klarpay AG)