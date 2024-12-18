ZEAL Network Boosts 2024 Guidance Again Amid Jackpot Surge

ZEAL Network SE has raised its 2024 guidance due to exceptional jackpot development.

The company expects revenue between EUR 175 million and EUR 185 million, up from the previous forecast of EUR 158 million to EUR 168 million.

EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of EUR 55 million to EUR 59 million, increased from the previous range of EUR 42 million to EUR 46 million.

The forecast increase is attributed to a high number of maximum jackpots, with 7 consecutive EUR 120 million jackpots at Eurojackpot in November and December.

In 2024, a maximum jackpot was reached 13 times, compared to 5 times in 2023.

The 2024 Annual Report, including the outlook for 2025, will be published on 26 March 2025.

The price of ZEAL Network at the time of the news was 46,95EUR and was down -1,68 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 47,90EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,02 % since publication.





