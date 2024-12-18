Manz AG Files for Insolvency, Launches Major Restructuring Plan
Facing challenging market conditions, Manz AG is set to undergo insolvency proceedings and a major restructuring. The company aims to stabilize finances, streamline operations, and secure a future investor.
Foto: Manz AG
- Manz AG will file for insolvency proceedings and plans extensive restructuring to address difficult market conditions.
- The insolvency proceedings aim to reorganize financing and organizational structures, with ongoing discussions with investors.
- The sale of the battery cell production equipment business will continue as planned, with a transaction expected in the first half of 2025.
- Market disruptions in the European battery cell market have led to postponed or canceled investments, impacting Manz's revenues.
- The restructuring focuses on reducing costs, optimizing processes, and focusing on technological core competencies in industrial automation, electronics, semiconductors, and contract manufacturing.
- Manz AG aims to stabilize its financial situation and find a suitable investor to ensure a sustainable growth path, with a commitment to transparent communication and responsible treatment of employees.
