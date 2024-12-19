Unite Top Global Software & Cloud Giants for Unmatched Solutions
SoftwareOne and Crayon are set to merge, creating a powerhouse in software and cloud solutions. This strategic move promises growth, synergies, and a strong global presence.
Foto: KEYSTONE | URS FLUEELER - picture alliance
- SoftwareOne and Crayon, two leading global providers of software and cloud solutions, have agreed to combine through a voluntary stock and cash offer by SoftwareOne to acquire all outstanding shares in Crayon.
- The offer to Crayon shareholders includes 0.8233 new shares in SoftwareOne and NOK 69 in cash per Crayon share, valuing Crayon at NOK 172.5 per share, a 36% premium to its undisturbed share price.
- The transaction is expected to drive accelerated growth and improved profitability with cost synergies of CHF 80-100 million within 18 months and significant revenue synergies.
- The transaction has full support from the founding shareholders of both companies, with completion expected in Q3 2025, subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.
- The combined company will have a presence in over 70 countries, with approximately 13,000 employees, and will be positioned to capitalize on a USD 150 billion addressable market.
- The CEOs of SoftwareOne and Crayon, Raphael Erb and Melissa Mulholland, will serve as Co-Chief Executive Officers of the combined company, which will have its legal domicile in Stans, Switzerland.
