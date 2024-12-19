Douglas Group Reports Strong 2023/24 Results and Strategic Progress

DOUGLAS Group reported a strong financial year 2023/2024 with sales increasing by 8.7% to €4.45 billion, exceeding initial guidance.

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 11.4% to €808.6 million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 18.2%, up from 17.7% in the previous year.

The company achieved a significant net income improvement to €84.0 million, compared to €16.7 million in FY 2022/2023.

In Q4 alone, sales rose by 8.7% to €959.9 million, with both store and e-commerce channels contributing to growth.

For FY 2024/2025, DOUGLAS expects sales between €4.7 billion and €4.8 billion, with adjusted EBITDA projected to reach between €855 million and €885 million.

The company made significant progress in its ESG initiatives, achieving certifications and reducing emissions while expanding its store network and enhancing its omnichannel strategy.

The next important date, Publication Q4/FY 2023/24 / Conference Call, at Douglas is on 19.12.2024.

The price of Douglas at the time of the news was 19,725EUR and was down -0,28 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,395EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,67 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.689,94PKT (-0,91 %).





