Wolftank-Adisa Holding: Strong Sales & Improved Results in Q1-Q3 2024

Wolftank Group AG reported sales of EUR 89.8 million for Q1-Q3 2024, up from EUR 57.0 million in the same period last year.

EBITDA more than doubled to EUR 7.0 million, improving the EBITDA margin to 7.8% compared to 5.6% in 2023.

EBIT turned positive at EUR 2.3 million, a significant improvement from EUR -0.2 million in the first three quarters of 2023.

The company's order backlog increased by 150% to over EUR 110 million as of September 30, 2024.

Environmental Services accounted for 69% of total sales, with significant contributions from Hydrogen & Renewables and Industrial Coatings & Maintenance.

CEO Peter Werth announced expectations to exceed EUR 100 million in sales for the first time, with a leadership transition to Simon Reckla effective January 1, 2025.

The price of Wolftank-Adisa Holding at the time of the news was 8,3500EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

38 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,3250EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,30 % since publication.





