DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate Earns First Rating from Scope

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG received an initial issuer rating of ‘B-’ with a positive outlook from Scope Ratings GmbH.

The restructured bond was rated ‘B’ due to its underlying collateral structure.

The rating reflects the successful restructuring of the corporate bond and stabilization of the capital structure, alongside a diversified portfolio and operating profitability.

Scope Ratings identifies reducing the leverage ratio as a key challenge for DEMIRE in the coming years.

DEMIRE's real estate portfolio consists of 54 properties with a market value of around EUR 1.0 billion, focusing on office properties and long-term contracts with solvent tenants.

The company plans to expand its portfolio by targeting FFO-strong assets while selling properties that do not align with its strategy.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate is on 20.03.2025.

The price of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate at the time of the news was 0,7250EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





