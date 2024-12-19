Cherry SE: Steady Q4 Execution of Strategic Plan for Peripherals Business

Cherry SE reports successful execution of its strategic plan for the peripherals business in Q4 2024, following organizational restructuring and product portfolio adjustments.

Positive feedback from partners on the redesigned sales program and elimination of gray market activities.

Market prices for Cherry peripheral devices have increased, with an inventory target of EUR 55 to EUR 57 million expected to be reached by year-end.

A shift from a sell-in strategy to a sell-through and sell-out approach has been initiated to align inventory levels with market demand.

Trade Working Capital has improved in Q4, with inventory levels projected to be at least EUR 5 million lower by year-end compared to September 30.

Cherry SE aims to embed its restructuring efforts into a new partner and business model for growth in 2025, with significant progress made since September.

The next important date, "Hamburg Investor Days (HIT)", at Cherry is on 05.02.2025.

The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 0,6800EUR and was down -0,15 % compared with the previous day.

2 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,6990EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,79 % since publication.





