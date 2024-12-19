Marinomed Biotech: Sale of Carragelose Division Approved at EGM
Marinomed Biotech AG's strategic sale of its Carragelose unit to Unither Pharmaceuticals marks a new era, securing vital funds and refocusing on innovative Marinosolv products for global markets.
- Marinomed Biotech AG's extraordinary general meeting approved the sale of its Carragelose business unit to Unither Pharmaceuticals.
- The sale is expected to generate up to EUR 20 million in upfront and milestone payments, aiding the company's restructuring and commercialization efforts.
- Dr. Karl Mahler was elected to the Supervisory Board, which now consists of four members, including two women and two men.
- The shareholders also approved other resolutions, including the creation of new authorized and conditional capital.
- CEO Andreas Grassauer emphasized that the sale is crucial for the company's survival and future focus on Marinosolv products.
- Marinomed Biotech AG is an Austrian biotech company specializing in immunology and virology, with a development pipeline and products marketed globally.
