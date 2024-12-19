Infosys Achieves Binding Corporate Rules Certification from EU Data Protection Authorities
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) -
- First India-headquartered company to receive BCR certification
- An accredited data privacy compliance framework for international data
transfers from the EU
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced that it has obtained regulatory approvals for its Binding Corporate
Rules (BCR) from the Hesse Data Protection Authority, Germany, following
concurrence from the EDPB (European Data Protection Board).
BCR provides a lawful framework within which organizations can transfer personal
data internationally within their group companies. Two sets of BCRs have been
approved for Infosys, one as a data controller (BCR-C) and the other as a data
processor (BCR-P).
This BCR certification, which has been achieved for both Infosys' own and client
data, strengthens the company's focus in maintaining consistent standards of
data privacy and protection. This further enables seamless transfer of personal
information from Europe to any Infosys Group location globally, and it is a
milestone achievement in today's AI-first world in addressing concerns around
cross-border data transfers.
"This accomplishment reinforces Infosys' commitment towards responsible business
practices. Today, the need to protect personal data is critical, and Infosys is
helping clients carry out their business in a compliant environment. This
recognition is a key differentiator for us when it comes to processing personal
data and further affirms our dedication to accountability and trust," said
Inderpreet Sawhney, Group General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, Infosys.
About Infosys
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.
Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next
opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more
than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four
decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global
enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital
transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core,
empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous
improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills,
expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to
being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse
