Infosys Achieves Binding Corporate Rules Certification from EU Data Protection Authorities

- First India-headquartered company to receive BCR certification

- An accredited data privacy compliance framework for international data

transfers from the EU



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today

announced that it has obtained regulatory approvals for its Binding Corporate

Rules (BCR) from the Hesse Data Protection Authority, Germany, following

concurrence from the EDPB (European Data Protection Board).





BCR provides a lawful framework within which organizations can transfer personaldata internationally within their group companies. Two sets of BCRs have beenapproved for Infosys, one as a data controller (BCR-C) and the other as a dataprocessor (BCR-P).This BCR certification, which has been achieved for both Infosys' own and clientdata, strengthens the company's focus in maintaining consistent standards ofdata privacy and protection. This further enables seamless transfer of personalinformation from Europe to any Infosys Group location globally, and it is amilestone achievement in today's AI-first world in addressing concerns aroundcross-border data transfers."This accomplishment reinforces Infosys' commitment towards responsible businesspractices. Today, the need to protect personal data is critical, and Infosys ishelping clients carry out their business in a compliant environment. Thisrecognition is a key differentiator for us when it comes to processing personaldata and further affirms our dedication to accountability and trust," saidInderpreet Sawhney, Group General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, Infosys.About InfosysInfosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the nextopportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in morethan 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over fourdecades of experience in managing the systems and workings of globalenterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digitaltransformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core,empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuousimprovement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills,expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed tobeing a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse