    85 Aufrufe 85 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Infosys Achieves Binding Corporate Rules Certification from EU Data Protection Authorities

    Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - First India-headquartered company to receive BCR certification
    - An accredited data privacy compliance framework for international data
    transfers from the EU

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
    global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
    announced that it has obtained regulatory approvals for its Binding Corporate
    Rules (BCR) from the Hesse Data Protection Authority, Germany, following
    concurrence from the EDPB (European Data Protection Board).

    BCR provides a lawful framework within which organizations can transfer personal
    data internationally within their group companies. Two sets of BCRs have been
    approved for Infosys, one as a data controller (BCR-C) and the other as a data
    processor (BCR-P).

    This BCR certification, which has been achieved for both Infosys' own and client
    data, strengthens the company's focus in maintaining consistent standards of
    data privacy and protection. This further enables seamless transfer of personal
    information from Europe to any Infosys Group location globally, and it is a
    milestone achievement in today's AI-first world in addressing concerns around
    cross-border data transfers.

    "This accomplishment reinforces Infosys' commitment towards responsible business
    practices. Today, the need to protect personal data is critical, and Infosys is
    helping clients carry out their business in a compliant environment. This
    recognition is a key differentiator for us when it comes to processing personal
    data and further affirms our dedication to accountability and trust," said
    Inderpreet Sawhney, Group General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, Infosys.

    About Infosys

    Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.
    Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next
    opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more
    than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four
    decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global
    enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital
    transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core,
    empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous
    improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills,
    expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to
    being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse
    Seite 1 von 2




    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Infosys Achieves Binding Corporate Rules Certification from EU Data Protection Authorities - First India-headquartered company to receive BCR certification - An accredited data privacy compliance framework for international data transfers from the EU Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global …