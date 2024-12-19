fox e-mobility Restructures Amid Yangji Delay; Shares Up for Sale
fox e-mobility AG is in a restructuring phase due to Yangji's delayed payment, prompting share sales and loans to stabilize finances and focus on future innovations.
- fox e-mobility AG is facing a restructuring plan due to a delay in payment from Yangji, which was initially promised for June 30, 2024, and later rescheduled to September 13, 2024.
- The company has issued a final deadline of December 31, 2024, for Yangji to fulfill the first tranche of a €10 million credit facility.
- To address liquidity issues caused by Yangji's default, fox e-mobility AG is selling treasury shares and has received short-term loans from individual shareholders.
- The company aims to restore its ability to access capital markets, requiring a share price above €1.00, and will present a detailed restructuring plan at the Annual General Meeting on January 31, 2025.
- Following a successful capital increase, the focus will shift to developing the MIA 2.0 prototype, with plans to showcase a show car at international auto trade fairs in late 2025.
- The company will decide post-prototype whether to sell the concept to an automotive group or to continue development towards series production, which would require an additional €200 million in capital.
