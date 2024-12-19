    Management change at X-CAGO

    Ingo Kästner takes over the reins (FOTO)

    Berlin/Roermond (ots) - On 1 January, Ingo Kästner, Managing Director of PMG
    Presse-Monitor, will also take over the management of X-CAGO. The Dutch company
    is a leading international specialist for data and content conversion in the
    international publishing industry. The previous Managing Director and founder,
    Koos Hussem, will be taking his well-deserved retirement at the turn of the
    year, but will continue to be available to the company with his expertise.

    Ingo Kästner has headed PMG Presse-Monitor since 2019. He played a leading role
    in initiating the acquisition of X-CAGO in 2021. Since then, he has been
    responsible for the Dutch company's business together with Koos Hussem.

    Olivera Kipcic, Chairwoman of the PMG shareholders' meeting and shareholder
    representative of Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, emphasises:

    'Ingo Kästner is an accomplished manager and expert in digital content
    marketing. In recent years, he has created new opportunities to successfully
    market high-quality content digitally. Under his leadership, PMG and X-CAGO have
    become a strong strategic unit. His takeover of the management is the next
    logical step in continuing this success story.'

    Ingo Kästner bids Koos Hussem farewell with the following words: 'I would like
    to thank Koos warmly for the trusting collaboration over the last few years.
    With his commitment and vision, he has made X-CAGO one of the most sought-after
    providers of content management and data conversion since it was founded in
    2000. It is an honour for me to continue on this successful path.

    Together with his first-class team, we will continue to expand X-CAGO's role as
    a technical pioneer and offer content producers worldwide perfect solutions for
    successful digital marketing.'

    About PMG Presse-Monitor GmbH & Co. KG and X-CAGO B.V. With the largest daily
    updated press database in the German-speaking world, PMG Presse-Monitor GmbH &
    Co. KG is a leading provider of digital media monitoring, press review creation
    and media analysis.

    PMG markets the content and rights of around 900 newspaper and magazine
    publishers. Of over 4,000 print and online sources, around 3,000 are available
    digitally in the PMG press database. The company supplies over 5,000 customers
    from companies, associations, public institutions, media monitoring services and
    PR agencies from its base in Berlin.

    Founded in 2001, PMG is a joint venture of German newspaper and magazine
    publishers with the shareholders Axel Springer, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung,
    Gruner + Jahr, Handelsblatt Media Group, Hubert Burda Media, Spiegel-Verlag,
    Süddeutsche Zeitung as well as the Bundesverband Digitalpublisher und
    Zeitungsverleger and the Medienverband der freien Presse.

    In 2021, PMG is taking a major step towards becoming a central data hub for
    content publishers with the acquisition of Dutch data converter X-CAGO B.V. The
    company is internationally successful in converting and standardising a wide
    variety of content formats. ArchiveExpress, X-CAGO's digital archive solution,
    is used by publishers worldwide as a distribution platform for their content.

