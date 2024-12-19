Ingo Kästner takes over the reins (FOTO)

Berlin/Roermond (ots) - On 1 January, Ingo Kästner, Managing Director of PMG

Presse-Monitor, will also take over the management of X-CAGO. The Dutch company

is a leading international specialist for data and content conversion in the

international publishing industry. The previous Managing Director and founder,

Koos Hussem, will be taking his well-deserved retirement at the turn of the

year, but will continue to be available to the company with his expertise.



Ingo Kästner has headed PMG Presse-Monitor since 2019. He played a leading role

in initiating the acquisition of X-CAGO in 2021. Since then, he has been

responsible for the Dutch company's business together with Koos Hussem.







representative of Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, emphasises:



'Ingo Kästner is an accomplished manager and expert in digital content

marketing. In recent years, he has created new opportunities to successfully

market high-quality content digitally. Under his leadership, PMG and X-CAGO have

become a strong strategic unit. His takeover of the management is the next

logical step in continuing this success story.'



Ingo Kästner bids Koos Hussem farewell with the following words: 'I would like

to thank Koos warmly for the trusting collaboration over the last few years.

With his commitment and vision, he has made X-CAGO one of the most sought-after

providers of content management and data conversion since it was founded in

2000. It is an honour for me to continue on this successful path.



Together with his first-class team, we will continue to expand X-CAGO's role as

a technical pioneer and offer content producers worldwide perfect solutions for

successful digital marketing.'



About PMG Presse-Monitor GmbH & Co. KG and X-CAGO B.V. With the largest daily

updated press database in the German-speaking world, PMG Presse-Monitor GmbH &

Co. KG is a leading provider of digital media monitoring, press review creation

and media analysis.



PMG markets the content and rights of around 900 newspaper and magazine

publishers. Of over 4,000 print and online sources, around 3,000 are available

digitally in the PMG press database. The company supplies over 5,000 customers

from companies, associations, public institutions, media monitoring services and

PR agencies from its base in Berlin.



Founded in 2001, PMG is a joint venture of German newspaper and magazine

publishers with the shareholders

Gruner + Jahr, Handelsblatt Media Group, Hubert Burda Media, Spiegel-Verlag,

Süddeutsche Zeitung as well as the Bundesverband Digitalpublisher und

Zeitungsverleger and the Medienverband der freien Presse.



In 2021, PMG is taking a major step towards becoming a central data hub for

content publishers with the acquisition of Dutch data converter X-CAGO B.V. The

company is internationally successful in converting and standardising a wide

variety of content formats. ArchiveExpress, X-CAGO's digital archive solution,

is used by publishers worldwide as a distribution platform for their content.



Press contact:



PMG Presse-Monitor GmbH & Co. KG

Roger Dormeier

Marketing | Kommunikation | PR

mailto:roger.dormeier@presse-monitor.de



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/32453/5935111

OTS: PMG Presse-Monitor GmbH & Co. KG







