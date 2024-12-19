Management change at X-CAGO
Ingo Kästner takes over the reins (FOTO)
Berlin/Roermond (ots) - On 1 January, Ingo Kästner, Managing Director of PMG
Presse-Monitor, will also take over the management of X-CAGO. The Dutch company
is a leading international specialist for data and content conversion in the
international publishing industry. The previous Managing Director and founder,
Koos Hussem, will be taking his well-deserved retirement at the turn of the
year, but will continue to be available to the company with his expertise.
Ingo Kästner has headed PMG Presse-Monitor since 2019. He played a leading role
in initiating the acquisition of X-CAGO in 2021. Since then, he has been
responsible for the Dutch company's business together with Koos Hussem.
Olivera Kipcic, Chairwoman of the PMG shareholders' meeting and shareholder
representative of Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, emphasises:
'Ingo Kästner is an accomplished manager and expert in digital content
marketing. In recent years, he has created new opportunities to successfully
market high-quality content digitally. Under his leadership, PMG and X-CAGO have
become a strong strategic unit. His takeover of the management is the next
logical step in continuing this success story.'
Ingo Kästner bids Koos Hussem farewell with the following words: 'I would like
to thank Koos warmly for the trusting collaboration over the last few years.
With his commitment and vision, he has made X-CAGO one of the most sought-after
providers of content management and data conversion since it was founded in
2000. It is an honour for me to continue on this successful path.
Together with his first-class team, we will continue to expand X-CAGO's role as
a technical pioneer and offer content producers worldwide perfect solutions for
successful digital marketing.'
About PMG Presse-Monitor GmbH & Co. KG and X-CAGO B.V. With the largest daily
updated press database in the German-speaking world, PMG Presse-Monitor GmbH &
Co. KG is a leading provider of digital media monitoring, press review creation
and media analysis.
PMG markets the content and rights of around 900 newspaper and magazine
publishers. Of over 4,000 print and online sources, around 3,000 are available
digitally in the PMG press database. The company supplies over 5,000 customers
from companies, associations, public institutions, media monitoring services and
PR agencies from its base in Berlin.
Founded in 2001, PMG is a joint venture of German newspaper and magazine
publishers with the shareholders Axel Springer, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung,
Gruner + Jahr, Handelsblatt Media Group, Hubert Burda Media, Spiegel-Verlag,
Süddeutsche Zeitung as well as the Bundesverband Digitalpublisher und
Zeitungsverleger and the Medienverband der freien Presse.
In 2021, PMG is taking a major step towards becoming a central data hub for
content publishers with the acquisition of Dutch data converter X-CAGO B.V. The
company is internationally successful in converting and standardising a wide
variety of content formats. ArchiveExpress, X-CAGO's digital archive solution,
is used by publishers worldwide as a distribution platform for their content.
Press contact:
PMG Presse-Monitor GmbH & Co. KG
Roger Dormeier
Marketing | Kommunikation | PR
mailto:roger.dormeier@presse-monitor.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/32453/5935111
OTS: PMG Presse-Monitor GmbH & Co. KG
