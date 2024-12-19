    57 Aufrufe 57 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Counter Drone Technology Leader Sentrycs Announces its latest Public Safety Deals including new customers in North America

    Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Sentrycs Concludes a Year of Record Growth
    with its C-UAS Technology Capable of Addressing the Growing Drone Threat Across
    Four Continents

    Sentrycs, a technology leader in the Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS)
    industry, announced today its continued progress globally within the public
    safety market. The company recently closed agreements with two new law
    enforcement organizations, including one in North America. These new agreements
    will deliver core protocol manipulation sensor solutions across a wide variety
    of scenarios, from fixed sites to vehicle-mounted (mobile) operations.

    The deals mark another significant milestone for the company, which has seen its
    business quadruple, year over year, along with continued adoption of its
    pioneering technology which is now deployed across sensitive facilities and
    strategic assets worldwide.

    The company has seen a noticeable spike in C-UAS interest heading into 2025,
    especially as in recent weeks, concerns have grown over unexplained drone
    sightings throughout several east coast states in the US. These sightings have
    prompted calls from both officials and citizens for swift action to identify and
    mitigate these mysterious flights.

    Unregulated or malicious drone activity poses significant risks to public safety
    and critical infrastructure, ranging from unauthorized surveillance and
    smuggling to potential terrorist threats where commercially available drones can
    quickly and inexpensively be weaponized.

    Addressing these challenges requires sophisticated solutions capable of
    countering such threats effectively while ensuring no interference with other
    communication systems that rely on the same frequency bands as the drones
    themselves. Sentrycs' solution is one of the few available technologies that
    addresses these challenges head-on, offering reliable and field-proven
    capability designed to safeguard public safety with no collateral damage.

    Leveraging proprietary technology, Sentrycs' passively detects, identifies and
    tracks drones, significantly reducing the possibility of false detections, a
    constant challenge encountered with other technologies. The platform also allows
    the operator to mitigate (or neutralize) the drone in seconds, directing it to a
    designated safe landing spot or returning the device to its original home
    location, avoiding the need for kinetic engagements that often cause collateral
    damage.

    "Recent events here in the US, specifically those in New Jersey really highlight
    the need to monitor unregulated drone activity, as it poses significant risks to
    public safety and critical infrastructure. Every single day our technology is
    supporting missions to monitor or mitigate illegal drone activity. Our global
    footprint means we address a variety of threats from ISR (Intelligence,
    Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) to enable human trafficking and drug
    smuggling, to even improvised explosive devices being delivered by the drones
    themselves" said Jason Moore, Chief Revenue Officer at Sentrycs. "Addressing
    these challenges demands sophisticated solutions that counter such threats
    immediately and effectively without interfering with critical communication
    systems or causing collateral damage"

    About Sentrycs

    Founded in 2017, Sentrycs is a leader in integrated Counter-Unmanned Aerial
    Systems (C-UAS) technology, providing innovative solutions for drone threat
    detection and mitigation. The company is dedicated to advancing C-UAS technology
    through continuous research and development, ensuring its products remain at the
    forefront of the industry. With its solutions deployed across four continents,
    Sentrycs is committed to safeguarding public safety and critical infrastructure
    worldwide.

    CONTACT: mailto:Info@sentrycs.com

    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2585358/Sentrycs_Counter_Drone.jpg

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2422730/5087617/Sentrycs_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/counter-drone-
    technology-leader-sentrycs-announces-its-latest-public-safety-deals-including-ne
    w-customers-in-north-america-302336542.html

    news aktuell
