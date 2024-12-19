Counter Drone Technology Leader Sentrycs Announces its latest Public Safety Deals including new customers in North America
Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Sentrycs Concludes a Year of Record Growth
with its C-UAS Technology Capable of Addressing the Growing Drone Threat Across
Four Continents
Sentrycs, a technology leader in the Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS)
industry, announced today its continued progress globally within the public
safety market. The company recently closed agreements with two new law
enforcement organizations, including one in North America. These new agreements
will deliver core protocol manipulation sensor solutions across a wide variety
of scenarios, from fixed sites to vehicle-mounted (mobile) operations.
with its C-UAS Technology Capable of Addressing the Growing Drone Threat Across
Four Continents
Sentrycs, a technology leader in the Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS)
industry, announced today its continued progress globally within the public
safety market. The company recently closed agreements with two new law
enforcement organizations, including one in North America. These new agreements
will deliver core protocol manipulation sensor solutions across a wide variety
of scenarios, from fixed sites to vehicle-mounted (mobile) operations.
The deals mark another significant milestone for the company, which has seen its
business quadruple, year over year, along with continued adoption of its
pioneering technology which is now deployed across sensitive facilities and
strategic assets worldwide.
The company has seen a noticeable spike in C-UAS interest heading into 2025,
especially as in recent weeks, concerns have grown over unexplained drone
sightings throughout several east coast states in the US. These sightings have
prompted calls from both officials and citizens for swift action to identify and
mitigate these mysterious flights.
Unregulated or malicious drone activity poses significant risks to public safety
and critical infrastructure, ranging from unauthorized surveillance and
smuggling to potential terrorist threats where commercially available drones can
quickly and inexpensively be weaponized.
Addressing these challenges requires sophisticated solutions capable of
countering such threats effectively while ensuring no interference with other
communication systems that rely on the same frequency bands as the drones
themselves. Sentrycs' solution is one of the few available technologies that
addresses these challenges head-on, offering reliable and field-proven
capability designed to safeguard public safety with no collateral damage.
Leveraging proprietary technology, Sentrycs' passively detects, identifies and
tracks drones, significantly reducing the possibility of false detections, a
constant challenge encountered with other technologies. The platform also allows
the operator to mitigate (or neutralize) the drone in seconds, directing it to a
designated safe landing spot or returning the device to its original home
location, avoiding the need for kinetic engagements that often cause collateral
damage.
"Recent events here in the US, specifically those in New Jersey really highlight
the need to monitor unregulated drone activity, as it poses significant risks to
public safety and critical infrastructure. Every single day our technology is
supporting missions to monitor or mitigate illegal drone activity. Our global
footprint means we address a variety of threats from ISR (Intelligence,
Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) to enable human trafficking and drug
smuggling, to even improvised explosive devices being delivered by the drones
themselves" said Jason Moore, Chief Revenue Officer at Sentrycs. "Addressing
these challenges demands sophisticated solutions that counter such threats
immediately and effectively without interfering with critical communication
systems or causing collateral damage"
About Sentrycs
Founded in 2017, Sentrycs is a leader in integrated Counter-Unmanned Aerial
Systems (C-UAS) technology, providing innovative solutions for drone threat
detection and mitigation. The company is dedicated to advancing C-UAS technology
through continuous research and development, ensuring its products remain at the
forefront of the industry. With its solutions deployed across four continents,
Sentrycs is committed to safeguarding public safety and critical infrastructure
worldwide.
CONTACT: mailto:Info@sentrycs.com
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2585358/Sentrycs_Counter_Drone.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2422730/5087617/Sentrycs_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/counter-drone-
technology-leader-sentrycs-announces-its-latest-public-safety-deals-including-ne
w-customers-in-north-america-302336542.html
Contact:
+97254626236
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175088/5935176
OTS: Sentrycs
business quadruple, year over year, along with continued adoption of its
pioneering technology which is now deployed across sensitive facilities and
strategic assets worldwide.
The company has seen a noticeable spike in C-UAS interest heading into 2025,
especially as in recent weeks, concerns have grown over unexplained drone
sightings throughout several east coast states in the US. These sightings have
prompted calls from both officials and citizens for swift action to identify and
mitigate these mysterious flights.
Unregulated or malicious drone activity poses significant risks to public safety
and critical infrastructure, ranging from unauthorized surveillance and
smuggling to potential terrorist threats where commercially available drones can
quickly and inexpensively be weaponized.
Addressing these challenges requires sophisticated solutions capable of
countering such threats effectively while ensuring no interference with other
communication systems that rely on the same frequency bands as the drones
themselves. Sentrycs' solution is one of the few available technologies that
addresses these challenges head-on, offering reliable and field-proven
capability designed to safeguard public safety with no collateral damage.
Leveraging proprietary technology, Sentrycs' passively detects, identifies and
tracks drones, significantly reducing the possibility of false detections, a
constant challenge encountered with other technologies. The platform also allows
the operator to mitigate (or neutralize) the drone in seconds, directing it to a
designated safe landing spot or returning the device to its original home
location, avoiding the need for kinetic engagements that often cause collateral
damage.
"Recent events here in the US, specifically those in New Jersey really highlight
the need to monitor unregulated drone activity, as it poses significant risks to
public safety and critical infrastructure. Every single day our technology is
supporting missions to monitor or mitigate illegal drone activity. Our global
footprint means we address a variety of threats from ISR (Intelligence,
Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) to enable human trafficking and drug
smuggling, to even improvised explosive devices being delivered by the drones
themselves" said Jason Moore, Chief Revenue Officer at Sentrycs. "Addressing
these challenges demands sophisticated solutions that counter such threats
immediately and effectively without interfering with critical communication
systems or causing collateral damage"
About Sentrycs
Founded in 2017, Sentrycs is a leader in integrated Counter-Unmanned Aerial
Systems (C-UAS) technology, providing innovative solutions for drone threat
detection and mitigation. The company is dedicated to advancing C-UAS technology
through continuous research and development, ensuring its products remain at the
forefront of the industry. With its solutions deployed across four continents,
Sentrycs is committed to safeguarding public safety and critical infrastructure
worldwide.
CONTACT: mailto:Info@sentrycs.com
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2585358/Sentrycs_Counter_Drone.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2422730/5087617/Sentrycs_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/counter-drone-
technology-leader-sentrycs-announces-its-latest-public-safety-deals-including-ne
w-customers-in-north-america-302336542.html
Contact:
+97254626236
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175088/5935176
OTS: Sentrycs
Autor folgen