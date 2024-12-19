Counter Drone Technology Leader Sentrycs Announces its latest Public Safety Deals including new customers in North America

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Sentrycs Concludes a Year of Record Growth

with its C-UAS Technology Capable of Addressing the Growing Drone Threat Across

Four Continents



Sentrycs, a technology leader in the Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS)

industry, announced today its continued progress globally within the public

safety market. The company recently closed agreements with two new law

enforcement organizations, including one in North America. These new agreements

will deliver core protocol manipulation sensor solutions across a wide variety

of scenarios, from fixed sites to vehicle-mounted (mobile) operations.





The deals mark another significant milestone for the company, which has seen itsbusiness quadruple, year over year, along with continued adoption of itspioneering technology which is now deployed across sensitive facilities andstrategic assets worldwide.The company has seen a noticeable spike in C-UAS interest heading into 2025,especially as in recent weeks, concerns have grown over unexplained dronesightings throughout several east coast states in the US. These sightings haveprompted calls from both officials and citizens for swift action to identify andmitigate these mysterious flights.Unregulated or malicious drone activity poses significant risks to public safetyand critical infrastructure, ranging from unauthorized surveillance andsmuggling to potential terrorist threats where commercially available drones canquickly and inexpensively be weaponized.Addressing these challenges requires sophisticated solutions capable ofcountering such threats effectively while ensuring no interference with othercommunication systems that rely on the same frequency bands as the dronesthemselves. Sentrycs' solution is one of the few available technologies thataddresses these challenges head-on, offering reliable and field-provencapability designed to safeguard public safety with no collateral damage.Leveraging proprietary technology, Sentrycs' passively detects, identifies andtracks drones, significantly reducing the possibility of false detections, aconstant challenge encountered with other technologies. The platform also allowsthe operator to mitigate (or neutralize) the drone in seconds, directing it to adesignated safe landing spot or returning the device to its original homelocation, avoiding the need for kinetic engagements that often cause collateraldamage."Recent events here in the US, specifically those in New Jersey really highlightthe need to monitor unregulated drone activity, as it poses significant risks topublic safety and critical infrastructure. Every single day our technology issupporting missions to monitor or mitigate illegal drone activity. Our globalfootprint means we address a variety of threats from ISR (Intelligence,Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) to enable human trafficking and drugsmuggling, to even improvised explosive devices being delivered by the dronesthemselves" said Jason Moore, Chief Revenue Officer at Sentrycs. "Addressingthese challenges demands sophisticated solutions that counter such threatsimmediately and effectively without interfering with critical communicationsystems or causing collateral damage"About SentrycsFounded in 2017, Sentrycs is a leader in integrated Counter-Unmanned AerialSystems (C-UAS) technology, providing innovative solutions for drone threatdetection and mitigation. The company is dedicated to advancing C-UAS technologythrough continuous research and development, ensuring its products remain at theforefront of the industry. With its solutions deployed across four continents,Sentrycs is committed to safeguarding public safety and critical infrastructureworldwide.