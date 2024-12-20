Cicor Technologies: Profit Soars, Market Share Grows Amid OEP Offer
Cicor Technologies Ltd has showcased remarkable growth, reporting impressive increases in sales and profits for 2024. With successful acquisitions and improved financial metrics, Cicor is setting new standards in the industry. Both divisions thrived, and despite currency challenges, Cicor anticipates strong year-end results.
Foto: Cicor Management AG
- Cicor Technologies Ltd reported a 19.4% increase in net sales for the first nine months of 2024, reaching CHF 351.7 million.
- The company's net profit rose by 52% to CHF 17.4 million, with a significant increase in free cash flow before acquisitions to CHF 37.4 million.
- The integration of acquisitions from TT Electronics was successful, with the acquired sites achieving operating margins close to Cicor's standards.
- Cicor's leverage ratio improved to 1.1, and the equity ratio increased to 32.1% as of 30 September 2024.
- The EMS Division saw a 21% increase in sales and a 24% rise in EBITDA, while the AS Division achieved an 8.3% organic sales increase and a 25% rise in EBITDA.
- Cicor expects full-year 2024 sales to be between CHF 470-490 million and EBITDA to be between CHF 55-60 million, despite challenges from the strengthening Swiss Franc.
