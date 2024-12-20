Vishal Mega Mart, Backed by Partners Group, Launches IPO on NSE & BSE

Vishal Mega Mart priced its IPO at INR 78 per share, totaling 1,026 million shares and a fully diluted equity value of INR 370 billion.

The shares are listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE: VMM) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE: 544307).

Vishal Mega Mart operates over 640 stores across India, targeting middle- and lower-middle-income consumers, serving approximately 225 million households.

Partners Group, which invested in Vishal in 2018, sold about 23% of its ownership during the IPO, reflecting strong growth with EBITDA rising over 55% and revenues over 60% in the last two years.

The company focuses on a diverse range of products, including apparel and fast-moving consumer goods, while leveraging technology for operational efficiency.

Partners Group manages USD 76 billion in private equity assets globally and emphasizes a consumer-centric approach and differentiated business model for Vishal's growth.

