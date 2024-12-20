Allgeier SE: 2025 Outlook & Mid-Term Goals Unveiled

Allgeier SE expects revenues of EUR 410 to 450 million for continuing operations in the 2025 financial year after divesting its personnel services business.

The anticipated adjusted EBITDA for 2025 is projected to be between EUR 57 and 63 million, reflecting a revenue growth of approximately 6% and an adjusted EBITDA increase of about 10%.

The adjusted EBITDA margin for 2025 is expected to be around 14%.

Over the next three years, Allgeier SE anticipates an average organic growth rate of 10% for Group revenue, with the adjusted EBITDA margin expected to exceed 15%.

The company's targets are based on organic growth, with potential acquisitions contributing to additional revenue and earnings growth.

Allgeier SE's business expectations for the current financial year 2024 align with previously published guidance from November 5, 2024.

The price of Allgeier at the time of the news was 15,350EUR and was down -2,38 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,650EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,95 % since publication.





