    45 Aufrufe 45 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    EUROJET signs contract to provide 59 engines to the Spanish Air Force Eurofighter Fleet (FOTO)

    Getafe, Madrid (ots) - EUROJET Turbo GmbH (EUROJET), the consortium responsible
    for the EJ200 engine installed in the Eurofighter Typhoon, has today signed a
    contract with the NATO Eurofighter & Tornado Management Agency (NETMA) to
    provide 59 new EJ200 engines for the Spanish Air Force.

    The contract, signed at Getafe Air Force Base, Madrid, between Air Vice Marshall
    (AVM) Simon Ellard (ret.), General Manager of NETMA, and Ralf Breiling, CEO of
    EUROJET, covers EJ200 engines for the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter aircraft in
    the second phase of the Halcón acquisition project.

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu MTU Aero Engines AG!
    Long
    296,61€
    Basispreis
    2,28
    Ask
    × 14,00
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Short
    339,25€
    Basispreis
    2,28
    Ask
    × 13,93
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    Production of the engine modules will be performed by the four partner companies
    of the EUROJET consortium; Rolls-Royce, MTU Aero Engines, ITP Aero and Avio
    Aero. ITP Aero will conduct the final assembly of the engines at their Ajalvir
    facility with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2029.

    On signature of the contract, Mr Breiling stated: "The confidence that Spain and
    the core nations continue to show in the EJ200 engine and the Eurofighter
    platform is inspiring. The EJ200 as part of the Eurofighter Typhoon provides a
    world-class, combat proven asset for the Spanish Air Force. This order continues
    the deep partnership between European industry and government to develop and
    maintain this technology edge which is key to the ongoing relevance of European
    defence."

    NETMA's General Manager, AVM Simon Ellard (ret.) said: "The signing of today's
    contract finalises a successful collaborative procurement effort to provide 59
    engines for Spain. The EJ200 is a key asset that delivers cutting edge
    performance and powers the Eurofighter Typhoon to secure our skies and reinforce
    NATO's deterrence capabilities"

    ABOUT EUROJET:

    The EUROJET consortium is responsible for the management of the EJ200 engine
    programme. EUROJET's shareholders comprise Rolls-Royce (UK), MTU Aero Engines
    (Germany), ITP Aero (Spain) and Avio Aero (Italy). The engine represents
    outstanding and innovative technology and continually demonstrates its
    exceptional performance in the Eurofighter Typhoon. With its unprecedented
    performance record, combined with multi-role capability and highest availability
    at competitive life-cycle costs, the EJ200 engine is perfectly set to meet air
    force requirements, both of today and the future.

    Since delivery of the first production engine in 2003, over 1400 EJ200
    production engines have been delivered to Air Force customer fleets of nine
    nations, and the EJ200 engine has achieved in excess of 1.5 million engine
    flying hours.

    High Resolution images of the EJ200 can be downloaded from:
    http://www.eurojet.de/media

    Contact:

    Rose Artuso, PR and Communications
    EUROJET Turbo GmbH | Lilienthalstr. 2b | 85399 Hallbergmoos | Germany
    Tel: +49 811 55 05 161 | E-Mail: mailto:r.artuso@eurojet.de |
    http://www.eurojet.de

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/58504/5935761
    OTS: EUROJET Turbo GmbH


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Die besten Community Beiträge zu Rolls-Royce Holdings - A1H81L - GB00B63H8491

    Hier stellen wir 3 Kommentare aus der Community passend zu Rolls-Royce Holdings vor, die von unseren Nutzenden als besonders interessant, informativ oder als gute Chartanalyse bewertet wurden.


    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    3 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    EUROJET signs contract to provide 59 engines to the Spanish Air Force Eurofighter Fleet (FOTO) EUROJET Turbo GmbH (EUROJET), the consortium responsible for the EJ200 engine installed in the Eurofighter Typhoon, has today signed a contract with the NATO Eurofighter & Tornado Management Agency (NETMA) to provide 59 new EJ200 engines for the …