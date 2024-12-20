EUROJET signs contract to provide 59 engines to the Spanish Air Force Eurofighter Fleet (FOTO)
Getafe, Madrid (ots) - EUROJET Turbo GmbH (EUROJET), the consortium responsible
for the EJ200 engine installed in the Eurofighter Typhoon, has today signed a
contract with the NATO Eurofighter & Tornado Management Agency (NETMA) to
provide 59 new EJ200 engines for the Spanish Air Force.
The contract, signed at Getafe Air Force Base, Madrid, between Air Vice Marshall
(AVM) Simon Ellard (ret.), General Manager of NETMA, and Ralf Breiling, CEO of
EUROJET, covers EJ200 engines for the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter aircraft in
the second phase of the Halcón acquisition project.
for the EJ200 engine installed in the Eurofighter Typhoon, has today signed a
contract with the NATO Eurofighter & Tornado Management Agency (NETMA) to
provide 59 new EJ200 engines for the Spanish Air Force.
The contract, signed at Getafe Air Force Base, Madrid, between Air Vice Marshall
(AVM) Simon Ellard (ret.), General Manager of NETMA, and Ralf Breiling, CEO of
EUROJET, covers EJ200 engines for the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter aircraft in
the second phase of the Halcón acquisition project.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
Production of the engine modules will be performed by the four partner companies
of the EUROJET consortium; Rolls-Royce, MTU Aero Engines, ITP Aero and Avio
Aero. ITP Aero will conduct the final assembly of the engines at their Ajalvir
facility with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2029.
On signature of the contract, Mr Breiling stated: "The confidence that Spain and
the core nations continue to show in the EJ200 engine and the Eurofighter
platform is inspiring. The EJ200 as part of the Eurofighter Typhoon provides a
world-class, combat proven asset for the Spanish Air Force. This order continues
the deep partnership between European industry and government to develop and
maintain this technology edge which is key to the ongoing relevance of European
defence."
NETMA's General Manager, AVM Simon Ellard (ret.) said: "The signing of today's
contract finalises a successful collaborative procurement effort to provide 59
engines for Spain. The EJ200 is a key asset that delivers cutting edge
performance and powers the Eurofighter Typhoon to secure our skies and reinforce
NATO's deterrence capabilities"
ABOUT EUROJET:
The EUROJET consortium is responsible for the management of the EJ200 engine
programme. EUROJET's shareholders comprise Rolls-Royce (UK), MTU Aero Engines
(Germany), ITP Aero (Spain) and Avio Aero (Italy). The engine represents
outstanding and innovative technology and continually demonstrates its
exceptional performance in the Eurofighter Typhoon. With its unprecedented
performance record, combined with multi-role capability and highest availability
at competitive life-cycle costs, the EJ200 engine is perfectly set to meet air
force requirements, both of today and the future.
Since delivery of the first production engine in 2003, over 1400 EJ200
production engines have been delivered to Air Force customer fleets of nine
nations, and the EJ200 engine has achieved in excess of 1.5 million engine
flying hours.
High Resolution images of the EJ200 can be downloaded from:
http://www.eurojet.de/media
Contact:
Rose Artuso, PR and Communications
EUROJET Turbo GmbH | Lilienthalstr. 2b | 85399 Hallbergmoos | Germany
Tel: +49 811 55 05 161 | E-Mail: mailto:r.artuso@eurojet.de |
http://www.eurojet.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/58504/5935761
OTS: EUROJET Turbo GmbH
of the EUROJET consortium; Rolls-Royce, MTU Aero Engines, ITP Aero and Avio
Aero. ITP Aero will conduct the final assembly of the engines at their Ajalvir
facility with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2029.
On signature of the contract, Mr Breiling stated: "The confidence that Spain and
the core nations continue to show in the EJ200 engine and the Eurofighter
platform is inspiring. The EJ200 as part of the Eurofighter Typhoon provides a
world-class, combat proven asset for the Spanish Air Force. This order continues
the deep partnership between European industry and government to develop and
maintain this technology edge which is key to the ongoing relevance of European
defence."
NETMA's General Manager, AVM Simon Ellard (ret.) said: "The signing of today's
contract finalises a successful collaborative procurement effort to provide 59
engines for Spain. The EJ200 is a key asset that delivers cutting edge
performance and powers the Eurofighter Typhoon to secure our skies and reinforce
NATO's deterrence capabilities"
ABOUT EUROJET:
The EUROJET consortium is responsible for the management of the EJ200 engine
programme. EUROJET's shareholders comprise Rolls-Royce (UK), MTU Aero Engines
(Germany), ITP Aero (Spain) and Avio Aero (Italy). The engine represents
outstanding and innovative technology and continually demonstrates its
exceptional performance in the Eurofighter Typhoon. With its unprecedented
performance record, combined with multi-role capability and highest availability
at competitive life-cycle costs, the EJ200 engine is perfectly set to meet air
force requirements, both of today and the future.
Since delivery of the first production engine in 2003, over 1400 EJ200
production engines have been delivered to Air Force customer fleets of nine
nations, and the EJ200 engine has achieved in excess of 1.5 million engine
flying hours.
High Resolution images of the EJ200 can be downloaded from:
http://www.eurojet.de/media
Contact:
Rose Artuso, PR and Communications
EUROJET Turbo GmbH | Lilienthalstr. 2b | 85399 Hallbergmoos | Germany
Tel: +49 811 55 05 161 | E-Mail: mailto:r.artuso@eurojet.de |
http://www.eurojet.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/58504/5935761
OTS: EUROJET Turbo GmbH
Die besten Community Beiträge zu Rolls-Royce Holdings - A1H81L - GB00B63H8491
Hier stellen wir 3 Kommentare aus der Community passend zu Rolls-Royce Holdings vor, die von unseren Nutzenden als besonders interessant, informativ oder als gute Chartanalyse bewertet wurden.
Mani2014 schrieb 21.11.24, 10:59
Wenn sich Vorstand und Betriebsrat nur bei Randthemen kabbeln, dann geht es einem Unternehmen in aller Regel gut. Dies gilt derzeit ganz sicher für den Friedrichshafener Motorenbauer Rolls-Royce Power Systems (RRPS). Rund 4000 Mitarbeiter haben sich am Mittwoch zur letzten Betriebsversammlung des Jahres in der Messe getroffen - und dort viel Positives gehört.mitdiskutieren »
Zwei Hauptgründe für gute Geschäfte
Personalvorständin Thelse Godewerth gab auf der über dreistündigen Veranstaltung einen Überblick über die laufenden Geschäfte. Und die sind gut - vor allem aus zwei Gründen. Die unsichere weltpolitische Lage hat zum einen vielerorts die Rüstungsetats wachsen lassen. Davon profitiert das Unternehmen RRPS, das unter anderem Motoren für Panzer baut.
Zweitens: Der Megatrend KI lässt überall neue Rechenzentren entstehen. Die dafür nötigen Notstromaggregate baut ebenfalls der Häfler Motorenbauer, der in diesem Segment etwa ein Drittel des Weltmarktes beherrscht.
lt. schwäbische v. 21.11.
Zwei Hauptgründe für gute Geschäfte
Personalvorständin Thelse Godewerth gab auf der über dreistündigen Veranstaltung einen Überblick über die laufenden Geschäfte. Und die sind gut - vor allem aus zwei Gründen. Die unsichere weltpolitische Lage hat zum einen vielerorts die Rüstungsetats wachsen lassen. Davon profitiert das Unternehmen RRPS, das unter anderem Motoren für Panzer baut.
Zweitens: Der Megatrend KI lässt überall neue Rechenzentren entstehen. Die dafür nötigen Notstromaggregate baut ebenfalls der Häfler Motorenbauer, der in diesem Segment etwa ein Drittel des Weltmarktes beherrscht.
lt. schwäbische v. 21.11.
Mani2014 schrieb 20.05.24, 12:09
TOULOUSE (dpa-AFX) - Airbus hat die bislang größte Flugzeugbestellung von Saudi-Arabiens staatlicher Fluggesellschaft Saudia an sich gerissen. Saudia habe 105 Schmalrumpfflugzeuge bestellt, teilte die Fluggesellschaft am Montag im Rahmen einer Branchenveranstaltung in der Hauptstadt Riad mit. Die Airline habe im Detail 93 A321neo-Exemplare und weitere 12 A320neo geordert und damit so viele wie noch nie in der 80-jährigen Firmengeschichte.mitdiskutieren »
Mani2014 schrieb 26.04.24, 12:24
Ein Grundsatzbeschluss ist der erste Schritt auf dem Weg zur Entsendung und erfordert Stellungnahmen mehrerer separater Ministerien. Die polnische Ministerin für Klima und Umwelt, Paulina Hennig-Kloska, hat nach der Bestätigung des polnischen Ministers für Staatsvermögen, des Chefs der polnischen Agentur für innere Sicherheit und des polnischen Chefgeologen die erforderliche abschließende Stellungnahme abgegeben, dass die Investition "positive Auswirkungen" haben würde.mitdiskutieren »
Der polnische Minister für Klima und Umwelt verfügt nun über alle erforderlichen Unterlagen, um eine Grundsatzentscheidung über den Einsatz von Rolls-Royce-SMRs in Polen zu erlassen.
Alan Woods, Director of Strategy and Business Development bei Rolls-Royce SMR, sagte: "Wir freuen uns, dass die polnische Regierung zu dem Schluss gekommen ist, dass der Einsatz unserer einzigartigen 'fabrikmäßigen' Kernkraftwerke positive Auswirkungen auf das Land haben wird, und wir freuen uns auf eine Grundsatzentscheidung über den Einsatz von Rolls-Royce SMRs in Polen."
Rolls-Royce SMR ist derzeit auf dem besten Weg, Schritt 2 der generischen Designbewertung durch die unabhängigen Regulierungsbehörden der britischen Nuklearindustrie in diesem Sommer abzuschließen und damit den erheblichen Vorsprung von Rolls-Royce SMR gegenüber allen Wettbewerbern in Europa zu bestätigen.
Der polnische Minister für Klima und Umwelt verfügt nun über alle erforderlichen Unterlagen, um eine Grundsatzentscheidung über den Einsatz von Rolls-Royce-SMRs in Polen zu erlassen.
Alan Woods, Director of Strategy and Business Development bei Rolls-Royce SMR, sagte: "Wir freuen uns, dass die polnische Regierung zu dem Schluss gekommen ist, dass der Einsatz unserer einzigartigen 'fabrikmäßigen' Kernkraftwerke positive Auswirkungen auf das Land haben wird, und wir freuen uns auf eine Grundsatzentscheidung über den Einsatz von Rolls-Royce SMRs in Polen."
Rolls-Royce SMR ist derzeit auf dem besten Weg, Schritt 2 der generischen Designbewertung durch die unabhängigen Regulierungsbehörden der britischen Nuklearindustrie in diesem Sommer abzuschließen und damit den erheblichen Vorsprung von Rolls-Royce SMR gegenüber allen Wettbewerbern in Europa zu bestätigen.
Autor folgen
3 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte