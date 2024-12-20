EUROJET signs contract to provide 59 engines to the Spanish Air Force Eurofighter Fleet (FOTO)

Getafe, Madrid (ots) - EUROJET Turbo GmbH (EUROJET), the consortium responsible

for the EJ200 engine installed in the Eurofighter Typhoon, has today signed a

contract with the NATO Eurofighter & Tornado Management Agency (NETMA) to

provide 59 new EJ200 engines for the Spanish Air Force.



The contract, signed at Getafe Air Force Base, Madrid, between Air Vice Marshall

(AVM) Simon Ellard (ret.), General Manager of NETMA, and Ralf Breiling, CEO of

EUROJET, covers EJ200 engines for the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter aircraft in

the second phase of the Halcón acquisition project.





Production of the engine modules will be performed by the four partner companiesof the EUROJET consortium; Rolls-Royce, MTU Aero Engines, ITP Aero and AvioAero. ITP Aero will conduct the final assembly of the engines at their Ajalvirfacility with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2029.On signature of the contract, Mr Breiling stated: "The confidence that Spain andthe core nations continue to show in the EJ200 engine and the Eurofighterplatform is inspiring. The EJ200 as part of the Eurofighter Typhoon provides aworld-class, combat proven asset for the Spanish Air Force. This order continuesthe deep partnership between European industry and government to develop andmaintain this technology edge which is key to the ongoing relevance of Europeandefence."NETMA's General Manager, AVM Simon Ellard (ret.) said: "The signing of today'scontract finalises a successful collaborative procurement effort to provide 59engines for Spain. The EJ200 is a key asset that delivers cutting edgeperformance and powers the Eurofighter Typhoon to secure our skies and reinforceNATO's deterrence capabilities"ABOUT EUROJET:The EUROJET consortium is responsible for the management of the EJ200 engineprogramme. EUROJET's shareholders comprise Rolls-Royce (UK), MTU Aero Engines(Germany), ITP Aero (Spain) and Avio Aero (Italy). The engine representsoutstanding and innovative technology and continually demonstrates itsexceptional performance in the Eurofighter Typhoon. With its unprecedentedperformance record, combined with multi-role capability and highest availabilityat competitive life-cycle costs, the EJ200 engine is perfectly set to meet airforce requirements, both of today and the future.Since delivery of the first production engine in 2003, over 1400 EJ200production engines have been delivered to Air Force customer fleets of ninenations, and the EJ200 engine has achieved in excess of 1.5 million engineflying hours.High Resolution images of the EJ200 can be downloaded from:http://www.eurojet.de/mediaContact:Rose Artuso, PR and CommunicationsEUROJET Turbo GmbH | Lilienthalstr. 2b | 85399 Hallbergmoos | GermanyTel: +49 811 55 05 161 | E-Mail: mailto:r.artuso@eurojet.de |http://www.eurojet.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/58504/5935761OTS: EUROJET Turbo GmbH