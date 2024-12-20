Knorr-Bremse Sells R.H. Sheppard, Adjusts Purchase Value

Knorr-Bremse has divested R.H. Sheppard Co., Inc. in North America to Balmoral RHS Acquisition Corp.

The sale results in a one-time non-cash net loss of approximately EUR 60 million, impacting Q4 2024 earnings per share by EUR 0.37.

A fair value adjustment of nearly EUR 50 million has been made for the remaining purchase price receivable from the Kiepe Electric sale, affecting Q4 2024 earnings per share by EUR 0.31.

Despite these adjustments, Knorr-Bremse plans to propose a stable dividend for the 2024 fiscal year, reflecting strong operating performance.

The company confirms its operating guidance for revenues, EBIT margin, and free cash flow remains unchanged.

R.H. Sheppard is a leading manufacturer of commercial vehicle steering systems in North America, generating approximately USD 150 million in revenue in 2023.

The next important date, The translation of "vorläufige Finanzergebnisse 2024" to English is "preliminary financial results 2024.", at Knorr-Bremse is on 20.02.2025.

The price of Knorr-Bremse at the time of the news was 68,55EUR and was up +0,29 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.437,53PKT (+0,22 %).





