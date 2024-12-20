Knorr-Bremse Sells R.H. Sheppard, Takes Financial Hit in North America

Knorr-Bremse has sold R.H. Sheppard Co., Inc. to Balmoral RHS Acquisition Corp., marking a significant step in its portfolio optimization strategy.

The sale is part of Knorr-Bremse's BOOST 2026 program, which has already achieved around €400 million of its €700 million target.

Bendix, Knorr-Bremse's US subsidiary, will now focus more on braking systems, vehicle dynamics, air and energy management, and driver assistance systems.

The sale of Sheppard will result in a one-time, non-cash net loss of approximately €60 million, impacting Q4 2024 earnings per share by €0.37.

Knorr-Bremse also wrote off a receivable from the sale of Kiepe Electric GmbH, affecting Q4 2024 earnings per share by €0.31.

Despite these financial impacts, Knorr-Bremse plans to propose a stable dividend for the 2024 fiscal year, supported by strong operating performance.

The next important date, preliminary financial results 2024, at Knorr-Bremse is on 20.02.2025.

