Software-driven, smart munitions are revolutionizing warfare
Herndon, Va. (ots/PRNewswire) - XTEND Defense Secures $8.8M Contract to Supply
U.S. Department of Defense (IWTSD) with AI-Driven, Tactical FPV, Smart Loitering
Munitions
XTEND (https://www.xtend.me/) , a global leader in AI-powered autonomy and
tactical drone solutions, has been awarded a $8.8 million dollar contract by the
U.S. Department of Defense's (DoD) Irregular Warfare Technical Support
Directorate (IWTSD) to deliver Precision Strike Indoor & Outdoor (PSIO) small
Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS).
For more information, visit https://www.xtend.me/
