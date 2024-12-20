Software-driven, smart munitions are revolutionizing warfare

Herndon, Va. (ots/PRNewswire) - XTEND Defense Secures $8.8M Contract to Supply

U.S. Department of Defense (IWTSD) with AI-Driven, Tactical FPV, Smart Loitering

Munitions



XTEND (https://www.xtend.me/) , a global leader in AI-powered autonomy and

tactical drone solutions, has been awarded a $8.8 million dollar contract by the

U.S. Department of Defense's (DoD) Irregular Warfare Technical Support

Directorate (IWTSD) to deliver Precision Strike Indoor & Outdoor (PSIO) small

Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS).





PSIO sUAS represents a leap forward in tactical drone technology, being thefirst US DoD-approved system in this category (Indoor/Outdoor) for a flyingloitering munition platform, utilizing cutting-edge artificial intelligence toenable real-time, high-precision strike capabilities with minimal humanintervention. Developed and designed for rapid deployment across both urban andopen-field environments, these drones provide unparalleled tactical advantages,boosting mission success rates while minimizing operational risks.This award follows the successful completion of rigorous live-fire testing andsafety evaluations. The PSIO sUAS, which complies with the National DefenseAuthorization Act (NDAA), will be produced domestically in the United States,with deliveries slated to begin in Q1 of 2025."We are honored to strengthen our partnership with IWTSD," said Aviv Shapira,Founder and CEO of XTEND. "The live-fire tests demonstrated the precision,reliability, and operational superiority of our Scorpio(https://www.xtend.me/scorpio-1000) PSIO sUAS solution. This contract validatesour technology's ability to address the complex challenges faced by moderndefense forces."AI-Driven, Battle Proven, Tactical Superiority XTEND's PSIO sUAS is theculmination of two years of collaborative development with IWTSD and has alreadyproven its capabilities in recent global conflicts, being one of the mostoperational loitering munition solutions used by IDF. By integrating advancedartificial intelligence with precise operational functionality, the systemempowers military units to execute complex missions effectively, even in themost demanding scenarios.About XTEND XTEND is a local DC-based defense and security company withAI-driven autonomous and tactical drone solutions, serving the defense, lawenforcement, and security markets worldwide. Known for its innovative, reliabletechnologies, XTEND provides mission-critical systems that deliver real-timesituational awareness and actionable intelligence. With a focus on enhancingdecision-making and operational efficiency, XTEND's portfolio of drone systemsensures success in even the most challenging environments. XTEND manufacturesits drones and robots in both the state of Florida and North Carolina.For more information, visit https://www.xtend.me/