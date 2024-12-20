    17 Aufrufe 17 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Software-driven, smart munitions are revolutionizing warfare

    Herndon, Va. (ots/PRNewswire) - XTEND Defense Secures $8.8M Contract to Supply
    U.S. Department of Defense (IWTSD) with AI-Driven, Tactical FPV, Smart Loitering
    Munitions

    XTEND (https://www.xtend.me/) , a global leader in AI-powered autonomy and
    tactical drone solutions, has been awarded a $8.8 million dollar contract by the
    U.S. Department of Defense's (DoD) Irregular Warfare Technical Support
    Directorate (IWTSD) to deliver Precision Strike Indoor & Outdoor (PSIO) small
    Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS).

    PSIO sUAS represents a leap forward in tactical drone technology, being the
    first US DoD-approved system in this category (Indoor/Outdoor) for a flying
    loitering munition platform, utilizing cutting-edge artificial intelligence to
    enable real-time, high-precision strike capabilities with minimal human
    intervention. Developed and designed for rapid deployment across both urban and
    open-field environments, these drones provide unparalleled tactical advantages,
    boosting mission success rates while minimizing operational risks.

    This award follows the successful completion of rigorous live-fire testing and
    safety evaluations. The PSIO sUAS, which complies with the National Defense
    Authorization Act (NDAA), will be produced domestically in the United States,
    with deliveries slated to begin in Q1 of 2025.

    "We are honored to strengthen our partnership with IWTSD," said Aviv Shapira,
    Founder and CEO of XTEND. "The live-fire tests demonstrated the precision,
    reliability, and operational superiority of our Scorpio
    (https://www.xtend.me/scorpio-1000) PSIO sUAS solution. This contract validates
    our technology's ability to address the complex challenges faced by modern
    defense forces."

    AI-Driven, Battle Proven, Tactical Superiority XTEND's PSIO sUAS is the
    culmination of two years of collaborative development with IWTSD and has already
    proven its capabilities in recent global conflicts, being one of the most
    operational loitering munition solutions used by IDF. By integrating advanced
    artificial intelligence with precise operational functionality, the system
    empowers military units to execute complex missions effectively, even in the
    most demanding scenarios.

    About XTEND XTEND is a local DC-based defense and security company with
    AI-driven autonomous and tactical drone solutions, serving the defense, law
    enforcement, and security markets worldwide. Known for its innovative, reliable
    technologies, XTEND provides mission-critical systems that deliver real-time
    situational awareness and actionable intelligence. With a focus on enhancing
    decision-making and operational efficiency, XTEND's portfolio of drone systems
    ensures success in even the most challenging environments. XTEND manufactures
    its drones and robots in both the state of Florida and North Carolina.

    For more information, visit https://www.xtend.me/

    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2586171/XTEND_SCORPIO.jpg

    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2586172/XTEND_SCORPIO.jpg

    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2586178/XTEND_SCORPIO.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/software-drive
    n-smart-munitions-are-revolutionizing-warfare-302337435.html

    Contact:

    Ittai Arbel,
    ittai.arbel@xtend.me,
    +972-542-448080

