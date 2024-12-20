First Majestic Provides Update Regarding Gatos Silver's Joint Venture with Dowa Metals & Mining Co., Ltd.

December 19, 2024. Vancouver, BC, Canada - First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSX:AG) (FSE:FMV) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) announces that Gatos Silver, Inc. (“Gatos”) has advised the Company that it has amended and restated its agreements (the “Amended Agreements”) with Dowa Metals & Mining Co., Ltd. (“Dowa”) regarding the Los Gatos Joint Venture (the “LGJV”). The Amended Agreements, which become effective on January 1, 2025, expand Gatos’ management rights within the LGJV and allow for the financial statements of the LGJV to be fully consolidated. For copies of the Amended Agreements, please see the Form 8-K filed by Gatos under its EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov/edgar . The Amended Agreements do not affect the respective ownership interests of Gatos and Dowa in the LGJV, which remain unchanged at 70% and 30%, respectively. Concurrent with this news release, the Company has filed a material change report dated December 19, 2024 (the “December Material Change Report”) under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com , with further details of the Amended Agreements.

As a result of the Amended Agreements, First Majestic has updated the unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information (the “Pro Forma Financial Information”) that was previously prepared by the Company and that was included in its management information circular (the “Circular”) for the upcoming January 14, 2025 special meeting of First Majestic’s shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) to reflect full consolidation of the LGJV in the Pro Forma Financial Information (as opposed to accounting for Gatos’ 70% interest in the LGJV using the equity method of accounting, which is reflected in the Pro Forma Financial Information set out in the Circular). The updated Pro Forma Financial Information based on fully consolidating the LGJV is attached to the December Material Change Report.

First Majestic’s shareholders are encouraged to read the updated Pro Forma Financial Information in the December Material Change Report, together with the Circular and the other materials for the Special Meeting, when voting their shares in respect of the Special Meeting. Electronic versions of the materials for the Special Meeting are available at www.AGSpecialMeeting.com.

The Company would like to remind shareholders that the Special Meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) at the offices of Bennett Jones LLP, located at Suite 2500 – 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2X8. Only First Majestic shareholders of record as of November 25, 2024 are entitled to vote at the Special Meeting. For further details regarding the Special Meeting, please see the Company’s news release dated December 10, 2024.

