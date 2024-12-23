Gurit Holding Unveils Bold Strategic Shift Update
Gurit Holding AG is strategically realigning to enhance its marine and industrial market positions while sustaining wind market competitiveness, despite anticipated sales impacts and restructuring costs.
- Gurit Holding AG is undergoing a strategic realignment to strengthen its positions in marine and industrial markets while ensuring long-term competitiveness in the wind market.
- The company will close its kitting plant in Izmir, Turkey, and halt production at its carbon fiber pultrusion plants in Chennai, India, and Middelfart, Denmark, as part of its optimization strategy.
- These closures are expected to negatively impact net sales but are aimed at enhancing profitability and focusing on profitable growth in the wind market.
- Gurit is also expanding its marine and industrial markets, with a significant shift towards using PET from recycled bottles instead of wood products, leading to new sales agreements.
- The company anticipates restructuring and impairment expenses of around CHF 40 million, with a significant portion recognized in its 2024 financial results.
- Gurit reaffirms its full-year sales guidance of approximately CHF 435 million, with an adjusted operating profit margin expected to be between 6-7%.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Gurit Holding is on 03.03.2025.
