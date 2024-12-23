Ekosem-Agrar AG Divests Russian Subsidiary Stakes
This strategic sale aligns with Ekosem-Agrar's broader financial restructuring efforts, highlighting a shift in their operational focus amidst evolving market dynamics.
- Ekosem-Agrar AG has sold its stakes in Russian intermediate holding companies to the Russian acquisition company OOO “EkoNiva.”
- The sale is part of the bond restructuring agreed upon in June 2024, which involves selling bonds to an SPV at a price of EUR 300.00 per bond.
- The transaction was completed with contracts signed last week, and the purchase price has been transferred to the sellers' foreign accounts.
- The integration of the holding company with Russian operations was deemed necessary due to challenges in maintaining the German-Russian structure over the past three years.
- CEO Stefan Dürr emphasized that the sale is a significant step towards implementing the bond restructuring.
- EkoNiva Group is one of Russia's largest agricultural companies, with a herd of over 248,000 cattle and a daily milk output of 3,700 tons.
