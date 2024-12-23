    73 Aufrufe 73 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Ekosem-Agrar AG Divests Russian Subsidiary Stakes

    This strategic sale aligns with Ekosem-Agrar's broader financial restructuring efforts, highlighting a shift in their operational focus amidst evolving market dynamics.

    • Ekosem-Agrar AG has sold its stakes in Russian intermediate holding companies to the Russian acquisition company OOO “EkoNiva.”
    • The sale is part of the bond restructuring agreed upon in June 2024, which involves selling bonds to an SPV at a price of EUR 300.00 per bond.
    • The transaction was completed with contracts signed last week, and the purchase price has been transferred to the sellers' foreign accounts.
    • The integration of the holding company with Russian operations was deemed necessary due to challenges in maintaining the German-Russian structure over the past three years.
    • CEO Stefan Dürr emphasized that the sale is a significant step towards implementing the bond restructuring.
    • EkoNiva Group is one of Russia's largest agricultural companies, with a herd of over 248,000 cattle and a daily milk output of 3,700 tons.


    Ekosem Agrar AG Unternehmensanleihe 8,50 % bis 12/22

    +11,11 %
    +15,72 %
    +39,45 %
    +45,02 %
    +137,62 %
    -73,91 %
    -76,81 %
    -62,50 %
    -75,00 %
    ISIN:DE000A1R0RZ5WKN:A1R0RZ





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Ekosem-Agrar AG Divests Russian Subsidiary Stakes This strategic sale aligns with Ekosem-Agrar's broader financial restructuring efforts, highlighting a shift in their operational focus amidst evolving market dynamics.