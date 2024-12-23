SNP & Carlyle Forge Partnership for Strategic Growth

Carlyle has announced a voluntary public cash takeover offer for SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, aiming to support its long-term growth strategy.

The offer includes a cash consideration of EUR 61.00 per SNP share, representing a premium of 13.4% over the closing price on December 20, 2024.

Carlyle has secured support from major shareholders, including a share purchase agreement for 65.19% of SNP shares and additional commitments from other shareholders totaling 11.06%.

SNP's Management and Supervisory Boards support the transaction, believing it is in the best interest of the company and its stakeholders.

Following the completion of the offer, Carlyle intends to delist SNP from the stock exchange.

Carlyle, managing USD 447 billion in assets, aims to leverage its resources to enhance SNP's international growth and investment in its data migration and management platform.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner is on 27.03.2025.

The price of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner at the time of the news was 61,00EUR and was up +13,59 % compared with the previous day.





