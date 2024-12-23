Manz AG Files for Insolvency, Top Attorney Steps In
- Manz AG, a German high-tech engineering company, has filed for insolvency proceedings at the Stuttgart District Court.
- Attorney Martin Mucha from the law firm GRUB BRUGGER has been appointed as the preliminary insolvency administrator.
- Manz AG specializes in production solutions for lithium-ion batteries and electronic components, focusing on sectors like automotive, e-mobility, electronics, and energy.
- The company faced financial difficulties due to unmet market expectations in e-mobility, leading to high investments not being offset by revenues.
- Manz AG employs around 1,200 people worldwide, with 400 in Germany, and plans revenues of €170 to 180 million for the current fiscal year.
- A structured process will be initiated to explore restructuring options or the potential sale of parts of the company.
The price of Manz at the time of the news was 1,5025EUR and was down -4,75 % compared with the previous day.
