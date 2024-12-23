Mynaric Snags $5M Bridge Loan to Boost Working Capital Now
Mynaric AG secures a USD 5 million bridge loan, expanding its financial framework to address immediate capital needs, while navigating restructuring challenges and potential shareholder risks.
- Mynaric AG has secured a USD 5.0 million bridge loan to address immediate working capital needs.
- This loan is part of an existing agreement with U.S.-based lenders, adding to a total of USD 111.5 million previously provided.
- The new bridge loan will mature on January 31, 2025, along with the maturity extension of two earlier bridge loans.
- The availability of the loan is contingent on meeting specific conditions, including an updated liquidity plan from an independent restructuring expert.
- Mynaric has EUR 8.9 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 20, 2024, to support ongoing operations.
- The company is negotiating for additional funding to support its restructuring plan, with potential risks for shareholders if proceedings under the German Corporate Stabilization and Restructuring Act are initiated.
