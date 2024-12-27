    41 Aufrufe 41 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    BayWa AG's 2027 Plan: RWA Sale & Restructuring Deal Inked

    BayWa AG's strategic restructuring plan, bolstered by a €150 million capital boost, sets the stage for a transformative future, with key transactions and agreements poised for completion by 2025.

    Foto: BayWa AG
    • BayWa AG has reached an agreement with major shareholders for a long-term restructuring plan until 2027.
    • A cash capital increase of €150 million is planned, backed by major shareholders.
    • The restructuring agreement and financing agreements are expected to be finalized by April 2025.
    • Existing standstill agreements have been extended until April 30, 2025.
    • BayWa AG is selling a 47.53% stake in RWA AG for €176 million, with part of the proceeds used to settle a loan liability.
    • The sale is subject to a fairness opinion and antitrust approval, expected to be completed by the end of Q1 2025.


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




