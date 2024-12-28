Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 52/24
Foto: Uwe Anspach - dpa
Liebe wallstreetONLINE Nutzer,
in wöchentlichen Abschnitten bieten wir Ihnen die 5 Top und Flop Aktien der Kalenderwoche 52/24, übersichtlich in einer Chartgalerie dargestellt, an. Es werden jeweils die Top und Flop Aktien folgender Indizes in einer Galerie gezeigt: DAX, TecDAX, Dow Jones, US Tech 100, E-Stoxx 50, SMI, ATX, Hang Seng.
Die Zusammenstellung steht Ihnen am Samstag, mit den Daten der vergangenen Woche zur Verfügung.
Viel Spaß beim Gebrauch dieser übersichtlichen, kumulierten Wertpapier Darstellung!
Siemens Energy
Performance KW 52/24: +3,63 %
Performance KW 52/24: +3,63 %
DAX Top 1
Vonovia
Performance KW 52/24: +2,51 %
Performance KW 52/24: +2,51 %
DAX Top 2
Brenntag
Performance KW 52/24: +2,11 %
Performance KW 52/24: +2,11 %
DAX Top 3
SAP
Performance KW 52/24: +2,09 %
Performance KW 52/24: +2,09 %
DAX Top 4
Continental
Performance KW 52/24: +1,42 %
Performance KW 52/24: +1,42 %
DAX Top 5
Deutsche Boerse
Performance KW 52/24: -0,99 %
Performance KW 52/24: -0,99 %
DAX Flop 1
Commerzbank
Performance KW 52/24: -1,17 %
Performance KW 52/24: -1,17 %
DAX Flop 2
Airbus
Performance KW 52/24: -1,22 %
Performance KW 52/24: -1,22 %
DAX Flop 3
DAX Flop 4
Hannover Rueck
Performance KW 52/24: -1,43 %
Performance KW 52/24: -1,43 %
DAX Flop 5
AIXTRON
Performance KW 52/24: +8,92 %
Performance KW 52/24: +8,92 %
TecDAX Top 1
TeamViewer
Performance KW 52/24: +4,14 %
Performance KW 52/24: +4,14 %
TecDAX Top 2
Nordex
Performance KW 52/24: +3,74 %
Performance KW 52/24: +3,74 %
TecDAX Top 3
Carl Zeiss Meditec
Performance KW 52/24: +3,30 %
Performance KW 52/24: +3,30 %
TecDAX Top 4
Evotec
Performance KW 52/24: +3,27 %
Performance KW 52/24: +3,27 %
TecDAX Top 5
Siemens Healthineers
Performance KW 52/24: -0,38 %
Performance KW 52/24: -0,38 %
TecDAX Flop 1
SILTRONIC AG
Performance KW 52/24: -0,48 %
Performance KW 52/24: -0,48 %
TecDAX Flop 2
United Internet
Performance KW 52/24: -0,65 %
Performance KW 52/24: -0,65 %
TecDAX Flop 3
NEXUS
Performance KW 52/24: -1,14 %
Performance KW 52/24: -1,14 %
TecDAX Flop 4
TecDAX Flop 5
NVIDIA
Performance KW 52/24: +6,27 %
Performance KW 52/24: +6,27 %
Dow Jones Top 1
Cisco Systems
Performance KW 52/24: +4,26 %
Performance KW 52/24: +4,26 %
Dow Jones Top 2
Unitedhealth Group
Performance KW 52/24: +4,23 %
Performance KW 52/24: +4,23 %
Dow Jones Top 3
JPMorgan Chase
Performance KW 52/24: +3,99 %
Performance KW 52/24: +3,99 %
Dow Jones Top 4
Goldman Sachs Group
Performance KW 52/24: +3,72 %
Performance KW 52/24: +3,72 %
Dow Jones Top 5
Verizon Communications
Performance KW 52/24: 0,00 %
Performance KW 52/24: 0,00 %
Dow Jones Flop 1
Coca-Cola
Performance KW 52/24: -0,03 %
Performance KW 52/24: -0,03 %
Dow Jones Flop 2
Microsoft
Performance KW 52/24: -0,88 %
Performance KW 52/24: -0,88 %
Dow Jones Flop 3
Nike (B)
Performance KW 52/24: -0,88 %
Performance KW 52/24: -0,88 %
Dow Jones Flop 4
Walmart
Performance KW 52/24: -1,10 %
Performance KW 52/24: -1,10 %
Dow Jones Flop 5
Broadcom
Performance KW 52/24: +11,92 %
Performance KW 52/24: +11,92 %
US Tech 100 Top 1
GLOBALFOUNDRIES
Performance KW 52/24: +9,15 %
Performance KW 52/24: +9,15 %
US Tech 100 Top 2
Palantir
Performance KW 52/24: +8,19 %
Performance KW 52/24: +8,19 %
US Tech 100 Top 3
AppLovin Registered (A)
Performance KW 52/24: +7,77 %
Performance KW 52/24: +7,77 %
US Tech 100 Top 4
Dexcom
Performance KW 52/24: +7,33 %
Performance KW 52/24: +7,33 %
US Tech 100 Top 5
Charter Communications Registered (A)
Performance KW 52/24: -1,79 %
Performance KW 52/24: -1,79 %
US Tech 100 Flop 1
The Trade Desk Registered (A)
Performance KW 52/24: -2,16 %
Performance KW 52/24: -2,16 %
US Tech 100 Flop 2
Fastenal
Performance KW 52/24: -2,52 %
Performance KW 52/24: -2,52 %
US Tech 100 Flop 3
PDD Holdings Incorporation (A) (A)
Performance KW 52/24: -2,75 %
Performance KW 52/24: -2,75 %
US Tech 100 Flop 4
Old Dominion Freight Line
Performance KW 52/24: -6,07 %
Performance KW 52/24: -6,07 %
US Tech 100 Flop 5
Ferrari
Performance KW 52/24: +2,11 %
Performance KW 52/24: +2,11 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 1
UniCredit
Performance KW 52/24: +2,09 %
Performance KW 52/24: +2,09 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 2
SAP
Performance KW 52/24: +2,09 %
Performance KW 52/24: +2,09 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 3
Stellantis
Performance KW 52/24: +2,01 %
Performance KW 52/24: +2,01 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 4
Iberdrola
Performance KW 52/24: +1,74 %
Performance KW 52/24: +1,74 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 5
Münchener Rück
Performance KW 52/24: -0,94 %
Performance KW 52/24: -0,94 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 1
Deutsche Boerse
Performance KW 52/24: -0,99 %
Performance KW 52/24: -0,99 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 2
Airbus
Performance KW 52/24: -1,22 %
Performance KW 52/24: -1,22 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 3
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 4
Prosus Registered (N)
Performance KW 52/24: -2,75 %
Performance KW 52/24: -2,75 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 5
Logitech International
Performance KW 52/24: +4,76 %
Performance KW 52/24: +4,76 %
SMI Top 1
Kuehne + Nagel International
Performance KW 52/24: +3,77 %
Performance KW 52/24: +3,77 %
SMI Top 2
UBS Group
Performance KW 52/24: +3,37 %
Performance KW 52/24: +3,37 %
SMI Top 3
Roche Holding
Performance KW 52/24: +3,33 %
Performance KW 52/24: +3,33 %
SMI Top 4
Partners Group Holding
Performance KW 52/24: +3,09 %
Performance KW 52/24: +3,09 %
SMI Top 5
Zurich Insurance Group
Performance KW 52/24: +1,51 %
Performance KW 52/24: +1,51 %
SMI Flop 1
Swisscom
Performance KW 52/24: +0,80 %
Performance KW 52/24: +0,80 %
SMI Flop 2
Nestle
Performance KW 52/24: +0,62 %
Performance KW 52/24: +0,62 %
SMI Flop 3
Sika
Performance KW 52/24: +0,37 %
Performance KW 52/24: +0,37 %
SMI Flop 4
Geberit
Performance KW 52/24: +0,04 %
Performance KW 52/24: +0,04 %
SMI Flop 5
Mayr-Melnhof Karton
Performance KW 52/24: +10,27 %
Performance KW 52/24: +10,27 %
ATX Top 1
Lenzing
Performance KW 52/24: +5,54 %
Performance KW 52/24: +5,54 %
ATX Top 2
CA-Immobilien-Anlagen
Performance KW 52/24: +4,40 %
Performance KW 52/24: +4,40 %
ATX Top 3
Wienerberger
Performance KW 52/24: +3,64 %
Performance KW 52/24: +3,64 %
ATX Top 4
voestalpine
Performance KW 52/24: +3,26 %
Performance KW 52/24: +3,26 %
ATX Top 5
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Performance KW 52/24: +0,33 %
Performance KW 52/24: +0,33 %
ATX Flop 1
Erste Group Bank
Performance KW 52/24: +0,31 %
Performance KW 52/24: +0,31 %
ATX Flop 2
OMV
Performance KW 52/24: +0,27 %
Performance KW 52/24: +0,27 %
ATX Flop 3
Telekom Austria
Performance KW 52/24: +0,26 %
Performance KW 52/24: +0,26 %
ATX Flop 4
UNIQA Insurance Group
Performance KW 52/24: 0,00 %
Performance KW 52/24: 0,00 %
ATX Flop 5
Orient Overseas (International)
Performance KW 52/24: +13,11 %
Performance KW 52/24: +13,11 %
Hang Seng Top 1
BYD Electronic (International)
Performance KW 52/24: +12,92 %
Performance KW 52/24: +12,92 %
Hang Seng Top 2
MTR
Performance KW 52/24: +10,61 %
Performance KW 52/24: +10,61 %
Hang Seng Top 3
Lenovo Group
Performance KW 52/24: +8,97 %
Performance KW 52/24: +8,97 %
Hang Seng Top 4
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (H)
Performance KW 52/24: +8,33 %
Performance KW 52/24: +8,33 %
Hang Seng Top 5
Haidilao International Holding
Performance KW 52/24: -4,67 %
Performance KW 52/24: -4,67 %
Hang Seng Flop 1
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
Performance KW 52/24: -7,56 %
Performance KW 52/24: -7,56 %
Hang Seng Flop 2
CK Infrastructure Holdings
Performance KW 52/24: -9,21 %
Performance KW 52/24: -9,21 %
Hang Seng Flop 3
Galaxy Entertainment Group
Performance KW 52/24: -10,22 %
Performance KW 52/24: -10,22 %
Hang Seng Flop 4
Sands China
Performance KW 52/24: -19,29 %
Performance KW 52/24: -19,29 %
Hang Seng Flop 5
