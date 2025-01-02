Rostock IMG jobs saved / Future of IMG Ingenieurtechnik und Maschinenbau GmbH secured at the site (FOTO)

Rostock / Grünheide (ots) - Rescue for jobs at Rostock-based IMG

Ingenieurtechnik und Maschinenbau GmbH (IMG). Zachert Ingenieurtechnik und

Maschinenbau GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zachert Private Equity GmbH

(ZPE), will take over the long-established mechanical engineering company when

the contracts are signed on 31 December 2024. The takeover secures the Rostock

site and over 75 per cent of jobs. The signing is still subject to the approval

of the creditors' committee in January. All parties involved have agreed not to

disclose the purchase price.



Securing jobs - preserving the future





The Rostock-based mechanical engineering company is a global supplier of complexsystems and production lines for the shipbuilding and offshore industries. Thecompany filed for insolvency at the end of October 2024. The contract signed atthe turn of the year means that IMG can restart in 2025. Investor Olaf Zachertand the ZPE team specialise in the restructuring and further development ofmedium-sized companies. "Our aim is to preserve IMG's tradition and expertise.It is important to us to preserve the jobs and the plant at this location as faras possible. Our priority now is the further expansion and reorganisation ofproduction. We will work closely with the management, the works council and theworkforce to achieve this," says Olaf Zachert, founder and Managing Director ofZachert Private EquityThe negotiations were conducted by IMG's insolvency administrator UlrichRosenkranz from the law firm BRRS Hamburg and the commercial law firm Seitz onbehalf of the purchaser. Once the contract has been signed, Mr Rosenkranz willhandle the existing orders, while the team led by investor Olaf Zachert willreorganise the company and secure the majority of jobs. The basis for this willbe the acquisition concept of Zachert Private Equity. "We will work with and forthe majority of employees and trainees to find a quick and promising solution.IMG's long-standing and potential customers will continue to be supplied in theusual quality and we look forward to working with them," says Olaf Zachert.IMG Rostock remainsZPE has already demonstrated its expertise in mechanical engineering with thetakeover of the former Bühler AG plant in Döbeln (Saxony) in May 2024. Thecompany now operates under the name Döbelner Anlagen- und Maschinenbau GmbH(DAMB). "We were able to secure all jobs here and have gained a lot ofexperience in mechanical and plant engineering. We now need to organise thetargeted further development and strategic partnerships between the two plantsat the respective locations," explains investor Olaf Zachert. The expertise ofthe two production facilities will be pooled in future, the product portfolioexpanded and further developed for promising markets. Sophisticated systems andproduction lines from Rostock will continue to be produced for IMG customers inthe future.Image material for download: http://datas.weichertmehner.com/IMG.zipUse for media free of chargePhoto credits: IMG/ZPEPossibility for interviewsDear media representatives,We are available for interviews on siteDiscussion partner: Olaf Zachert, Investor Zachert Private Equity GmbH (ZPE),Tuesday, 7 January 2025, from 12 noonAddress: Ingenieurtechnik & Maschinenbau GmbH, Industriestrasse 8, 18069 RostockFor organisational reasons we would appreciate a short registration (mailto:Presse.ZPE@weichertmehner.com ), thank you very much.About ZPE:Zachert Private Equity GmbH (ZPE) is a restructuring expert with many years ofexperience in investing in mostly traditional medium-sized companies in oftencomplex situations of upheaval. The primary objectives are to preserve jobs andstrengthen the respective business model. To this end, the company oftendevelops buy-and-build strategies. The founder and managing partner of thecompany, based in Grünheide, is Olaf Zachert.http://zachert-pe.comAbout IMG Rostock:IMG Ingenieurtechnik und Maschinenbau GmbH is a leading company in thedevelopment, planning and manufacture of complex systems and production lines.Based in Rostock, IMG is one of the world's leading providers and suppliers ofsystems and machine parts for the shipbuilding, mechanical engineering,aviation, steel construction and wind energy industries. The product rangeincludes shipyard and factory planning, machining centres and transport andhandling systems. For decades, IMG has stood for technologies and the highestquality "Made in Germany"https://www.img-tech.deContact:Ulf Mehner / Robert Weichert (Communication ZPE),Phone +49 172 8935317 / +49 151 41 92 46 64,mailto:Presse.ZPE@weichertmehner.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/159066/5941497OTS: Zachert Private Equity