Rostock IMG jobs saved / Future of IMG Ingenieurtechnik und Maschinenbau GmbH secured at the site (FOTO)
Rostock / Grünheide (ots) - Rescue for jobs at Rostock-based IMG
Ingenieurtechnik und Maschinenbau GmbH (IMG). Zachert Ingenieurtechnik und
Maschinenbau GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zachert Private Equity GmbH
(ZPE), will take over the long-established mechanical engineering company when
the contracts are signed on 31 December 2024. The takeover secures the Rostock
site and over 75 per cent of jobs. The signing is still subject to the approval
of the creditors' committee in January. All parties involved have agreed not to
disclose the purchase price.
Securing jobs - preserving the future
Securing jobs - preserving the future
The Rostock-based mechanical engineering company is a global supplier of complex
systems and production lines for the shipbuilding and offshore industries. The
company filed for insolvency at the end of October 2024. The contract signed at
the turn of the year means that IMG can restart in 2025. Investor Olaf Zachert
and the ZPE team specialise in the restructuring and further development of
medium-sized companies. "Our aim is to preserve IMG's tradition and expertise.
It is important to us to preserve the jobs and the plant at this location as far
as possible. Our priority now is the further expansion and reorganisation of
production. We will work closely with the management, the works council and the
workforce to achieve this," says Olaf Zachert, founder and Managing Director of
Zachert Private Equity
The negotiations were conducted by IMG's insolvency administrator Ulrich
Rosenkranz from the law firm BRRS Hamburg and the commercial law firm Seitz on
behalf of the purchaser. Once the contract has been signed, Mr Rosenkranz will
handle the existing orders, while the team led by investor Olaf Zachert will
reorganise the company and secure the majority of jobs. The basis for this will
be the acquisition concept of Zachert Private Equity. "We will work with and for
the majority of employees and trainees to find a quick and promising solution.
IMG's long-standing and potential customers will continue to be supplied in the
usual quality and we look forward to working with them," says Olaf Zachert.
IMG Rostock remains
ZPE has already demonstrated its expertise in mechanical engineering with the
takeover of the former Bühler AG plant in Döbeln (Saxony) in May 2024. The
company now operates under the name Döbelner Anlagen- und Maschinenbau GmbH
(DAMB). "We were able to secure all jobs here and have gained a lot of
experience in mechanical and plant engineering. We now need to organise the
targeted further development and strategic partnerships between the two plants
at the respective locations," explains investor Olaf Zachert. The expertise of
the two production facilities will be pooled in future, the product portfolio
expanded and further developed for promising markets. Sophisticated systems and
production lines from Rostock will continue to be produced for IMG customers in
the future.
Image material for download: http://datas.weichertmehner.com/IMG.zip
Use for media free of charge
Photo credits: IMG/ZPE
Possibility for interviews
Dear media representatives,
We are available for interviews on site
Discussion partner: Olaf Zachert, Investor Zachert Private Equity GmbH (ZPE),
Tuesday, 7 January 2025, from 12 noon
Address: Ingenieurtechnik & Maschinenbau GmbH, Industriestrasse 8, 18069 Rostock
For organisational reasons we would appreciate a short registration (
mailto:Presse.ZPE@weichertmehner.com ), thank you very much.
About ZPE:
Zachert Private Equity GmbH (ZPE) is a restructuring expert with many years of
experience in investing in mostly traditional medium-sized companies in often
complex situations of upheaval. The primary objectives are to preserve jobs and
strengthen the respective business model. To this end, the company often
develops buy-and-build strategies. The founder and managing partner of the
company, based in Grünheide, is Olaf Zachert.
http://zachert-pe.com
About IMG Rostock:
IMG Ingenieurtechnik und Maschinenbau GmbH is a leading company in the
development, planning and manufacture of complex systems and production lines.
Based in Rostock, IMG is one of the world's leading providers and suppliers of
systems and machine parts for the shipbuilding, mechanical engineering,
aviation, steel construction and wind energy industries. The product range
includes shipyard and factory planning, machining centres and transport and
handling systems. For decades, IMG has stood for technologies and the highest
quality "Made in Germany"
https://www.img-tech.de
Contact:
Ulf Mehner / Robert Weichert (Communication ZPE),
Phone +49 172 8935317 / +49 151 41 92 46 64,
mailto:Presse.ZPE@weichertmehner.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/159066/5941497
OTS: Zachert Private Equity
