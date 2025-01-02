    65 Aufrufe 65 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Rostock IMG jobs saved / Future of IMG Ingenieurtechnik und Maschinenbau GmbH secured at the site (FOTO)

    Rostock / Grünheide (ots) - Rescue for jobs at Rostock-based IMG
    Ingenieurtechnik und Maschinenbau GmbH (IMG). Zachert Ingenieurtechnik und
    Maschinenbau GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zachert Private Equity GmbH
    (ZPE), will take over the long-established mechanical engineering company when
    the contracts are signed on 31 December 2024. The takeover secures the Rostock
    site and over 75 per cent of jobs. The signing is still subject to the approval
    of the creditors' committee in January. All parties involved have agreed not to
    disclose the purchase price.

    Securing jobs - preserving the future

    The Rostock-based mechanical engineering company is a global supplier of complex
    systems and production lines for the shipbuilding and offshore industries. The
    company filed for insolvency at the end of October 2024. The contract signed at
    the turn of the year means that IMG can restart in 2025. Investor Olaf Zachert
    and the ZPE team specialise in the restructuring and further development of
    medium-sized companies. "Our aim is to preserve IMG's tradition and expertise.
    It is important to us to preserve the jobs and the plant at this location as far
    as possible. Our priority now is the further expansion and reorganisation of
    production. We will work closely with the management, the works council and the
    workforce to achieve this," says Olaf Zachert, founder and Managing Director of
    Zachert Private Equity

    The negotiations were conducted by IMG's insolvency administrator Ulrich
    Rosenkranz from the law firm BRRS Hamburg and the commercial law firm Seitz on
    behalf of the purchaser. Once the contract has been signed, Mr Rosenkranz will
    handle the existing orders, while the team led by investor Olaf Zachert will
    reorganise the company and secure the majority of jobs. The basis for this will
    be the acquisition concept of Zachert Private Equity. "We will work with and for
    the majority of employees and trainees to find a quick and promising solution.
    IMG's long-standing and potential customers will continue to be supplied in the
    usual quality and we look forward to working with them," says Olaf Zachert.

    IMG Rostock remains

    ZPE has already demonstrated its expertise in mechanical engineering with the
    takeover of the former Bühler AG plant in Döbeln (Saxony) in May 2024. The
    company now operates under the name Döbelner Anlagen- und Maschinenbau GmbH
    (DAMB). "We were able to secure all jobs here and have gained a lot of
    experience in mechanical and plant engineering. We now need to organise the
    targeted further development and strategic partnerships between the two plants
    at the respective locations," explains investor Olaf Zachert. The expertise of
    the two production facilities will be pooled in future, the product portfolio
    expanded and further developed for promising markets. Sophisticated systems and
    production lines from Rostock will continue to be produced for IMG customers in
    the future.

    Image material for download: http://datas.weichertmehner.com/IMG.zip

    Use for media free of charge

    Photo credits: IMG/ZPE

    Possibility for interviews

    Dear media representatives,

    We are available for interviews on site

    Discussion partner: Olaf Zachert, Investor Zachert Private Equity GmbH (ZPE),

    Tuesday, 7 January 2025, from 12 noon

    Address: Ingenieurtechnik & Maschinenbau GmbH, Industriestrasse 8, 18069 Rostock

    For organisational reasons we would appreciate a short registration (
    mailto:Presse.ZPE@weichertmehner.com ), thank you very much.

    About ZPE:

    Zachert Private Equity GmbH (ZPE) is a restructuring expert with many years of
    experience in investing in mostly traditional medium-sized companies in often
    complex situations of upheaval. The primary objectives are to preserve jobs and
    strengthen the respective business model. To this end, the company often
    develops buy-and-build strategies. The founder and managing partner of the
    company, based in Grünheide, is Olaf Zachert.

    http://zachert-pe.com

    About IMG Rostock:

    IMG Ingenieurtechnik und Maschinenbau GmbH is a leading company in the
    development, planning and manufacture of complex systems and production lines.
    Based in Rostock, IMG is one of the world's leading providers and suppliers of
    systems and machine parts for the shipbuilding, mechanical engineering,
    aviation, steel construction and wind energy industries. The product range
    includes shipyard and factory planning, machining centres and transport and
    handling systems. For decades, IMG has stood for technologies and the highest
    quality "Made in Germany"

    https://www.img-tech.de

    Contact:

    Ulf Mehner / Robert Weichert (Communication ZPE),
    Phone +49 172 8935317 / +49 151 41 92 46 64,
    mailto:Presse.ZPE@weichertmehner.com

