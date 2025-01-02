PIERER Mobility Calls Urgent Meeting: Key Decisions Ahead

PIERER Mobility AG is convening an Extraordinary General Assembly at the end of January 2025.

The assembly will include elections for the Supervisory Board and the creation of new conditional capital for issuing financial instruments.

Josef Blazicek, the current chairman of the supervisory board, is resigning effective at the end of the next general assembly.

Stephan Zöchling is proposed to join the supervisory board, bringing experience in automotive sector restructuring.

The announcement is made in compliance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR).

This announcement does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the purchase of securities of PIERER Mobility AG.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at PIERER Mobility is on 28.01.2025.

The price of PIERER Mobility at the time of the news was 21,250EUR and was up +9,68 % compared with the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,71 % since publication.





