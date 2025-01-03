fox e-mobility AG: Yangji Group's Shocking Contract Breach!
Fox e-mobility AG grapples with financial strain as Yangji Investment Partners LLC defaults on a vital credit line, prompting the company to seek redress for the resultant setbacks.
- fox e-mobility AG has reported a breach of contract by Yangji Investment Partners LLC regarding a credit line agreement from March 7, 2023.
- The deadline for Yangji to service the credit line of at least EUR 2 million expired on December 31, 2024, without any payment received.
- Yangji and its German representative have not provided a new payment date or proof of funds following the missed deadline.
- The company considers Yangji's actions as a deliberate breach of contract and a deception involving other Yangji entities.
- The behavior of the Yangji Group has negatively impacted fox e-mobility's liquidity, vehicle development delays, and restructuring proposals for the upcoming General Meeting.
- fox e-mobility AG is exploring measures to seek compensation for the losses incurred due to Yangji's actions.
