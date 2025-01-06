SNP expands partnership with SAP

Heidelberg, Germany (ots) -



- Long-standing partnership as strong foundation for extended collaboration

- Expanded cooperation in global RISE with SAP transformation projects

- Joint initiative to develop data migration and conversion scenarios for public

cloud solutions



SNP SE, a leading software provider for digital transformation, automated data

migration, and data management in SAP environments, is expanding its

long-standing partnership with SAP, the global leader in enterprise applications

and Business AI. SNP is a founding member of SAP's Selective Data Transition

Engagement community and a customer for RISE with SAP for many years. In

addition, SNP is one of SAP's leading services partners in the area of Cloud

Application Lifecycle Management. Now, both companies are strengthening their

partnership in the field of transformations to RISE with SAP and are exploring

the potential collaboration in the space of data management in SAP S/4HANA

Public Cloud.







or TE Connectivity, SNP is now intensifying its collaboration with SAP to

accelerate the move of customers to RISE with SAP in a fast, compliant and

efficient way with minimum risks and near-zero downtime. With SNP's Bluefield

methodology, companies can get the benefits of a transformative process redesign

while retaining historical data aligned to a new business reality.



In addition, SNP is also expanding its collaboration with SAP in the Public

Cloud space, leveraging the strengths of both companies to develop data

migration and conversion scenarios within SAP's public cloud offerings for a

global customer base.



Stefan Steinle, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Customer Support &

Cloud Lifecycle Management at SAP, says: "Data migration is a critical element

in all cloud transformations, and our partners play a key role here. With its

Bluefield methodology, SNP is a long-standing partner with a strong track record

in SAP S/4HANA Cloud and RISE with SAP projects. We are now strengthening the

collaboration with a clear focus on customer success and aligning on future

migration solutions for the Public Cloud. We are looking forward to expanding

our partnership with SNP to drive the adoption of Cloud and Business AI."



Jens Amail, CEO at SNP, adds: "We are very thankful for the trust our clients

and partners put in us. SAP and SNP share objectives and successfully

collaborate in many customer transformation projects globally. With our new

software platform SNP Kyano, we are now also migrating data from 3rd-party

sources to SAP, and we are investing in the next generation of Bluefield for the

Public Cloud. So now is the perfect time to double down on our collaboration

with SAP, focusing on winning together with our customers and our joint

ecosystem."



About SNP



SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) is the global technology platform leader and trusted

partner for companies seeking unparalleled data-enabled transformation

capabilities and business agility. SNP's Kyano platform integrates all necessary

capabilities and partner offerings to provide a comprehensive software-based

experience in data migration and management. Combined with the BLUEFIELD

approach, Kyano sets a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and

modernizing SAP-centric IT landscapes faster and more securely while harnessing

data-driven innovations.



The company works around the world with more than 3,000 customers of all sizes

and in all industries, including 20 of the

Fortune 500. The SNP Group has more than 1,500 employees worldwide at over 35

locations in 20 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany,

and generated revenues of EUR 203.4 million in the 2023 fiscal year.



More information is available at http://www.snpgroup.com



SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their

respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP. Please see

https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their

respective companies.



