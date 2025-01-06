SNP expands partnership with SAP
Heidelberg, Germany (ots) -
- Long-standing partnership as strong foundation for extended collaboration
- Expanded cooperation in global RISE with SAP transformation projects
- Joint initiative to develop data migration and conversion scenarios for public
cloud solutions
SNP SE, a leading software provider for digital transformation, automated data
migration, and data management in SAP environments, is expanding its
long-standing partnership with SAP, the global leader in enterprise applications
and Business AI. SNP is a founding member of SAP's Selective Data Transition
Engagement community and a customer for RISE with SAP for many years. In
addition, SNP is one of SAP's leading services partners in the area of Cloud
Application Lifecycle Management. Now, both companies are strengthening their
partnership in the field of transformations to RISE with SAP and are exploring
the potential collaboration in the space of data management in SAP S/4HANA
Public Cloud.
- Long-standing partnership as strong foundation for extended collaboration
- Expanded cooperation in global RISE with SAP transformation projects
- Joint initiative to develop data migration and conversion scenarios for public
cloud solutions
SNP SE, a leading software provider for digital transformation, automated data
migration, and data management in SAP environments, is expanding its
long-standing partnership with SAP, the global leader in enterprise applications
and Business AI. SNP is a founding member of SAP's Selective Data Transition
Engagement community and a customer for RISE with SAP for many years. In
addition, SNP is one of SAP's leading services partners in the area of Cloud
Application Lifecycle Management. Now, both companies are strengthening their
partnership in the field of transformations to RISE with SAP and are exploring
the potential collaboration in the space of data management in SAP S/4HANA
Public Cloud.
Based on a successful track record with joint customers like BMW, Pfizer, E.ON
or TE Connectivity, SNP is now intensifying its collaboration with SAP to
accelerate the move of customers to RISE with SAP in a fast, compliant and
efficient way with minimum risks and near-zero downtime. With SNP's Bluefield
methodology, companies can get the benefits of a transformative process redesign
while retaining historical data aligned to a new business reality.
In addition, SNP is also expanding its collaboration with SAP in the Public
Cloud space, leveraging the strengths of both companies to develop data
migration and conversion scenarios within SAP's public cloud offerings for a
global customer base.
Stefan Steinle, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Customer Support &
Cloud Lifecycle Management at SAP, says: "Data migration is a critical element
in all cloud transformations, and our partners play a key role here. With its
Bluefield methodology, SNP is a long-standing partner with a strong track record
in SAP S/4HANA Cloud and RISE with SAP projects. We are now strengthening the
collaboration with a clear focus on customer success and aligning on future
migration solutions for the Public Cloud. We are looking forward to expanding
our partnership with SNP to drive the adoption of Cloud and Business AI."
Jens Amail, CEO at SNP, adds: "We are very thankful for the trust our clients
and partners put in us. SAP and SNP share objectives and successfully
collaborate in many customer transformation projects globally. With our new
software platform SNP Kyano, we are now also migrating data from 3rd-party
sources to SAP, and we are investing in the next generation of Bluefield for the
Public Cloud. So now is the perfect time to double down on our collaboration
with SAP, focusing on winning together with our customers and our joint
ecosystem."
About SNP
SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) is the global technology platform leader and trusted
partner for companies seeking unparalleled data-enabled transformation
capabilities and business agility. SNP's Kyano platform integrates all necessary
capabilities and partner offerings to provide a comprehensive software-based
experience in data migration and management. Combined with the BLUEFIELD
approach, Kyano sets a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and
modernizing SAP-centric IT landscapes faster and more securely while harnessing
data-driven innovations.
The company works around the world with more than 3,000 customers of all sizes
and in all industries, including 20 of the DAX 40 and more than 100 of the
Fortune 500. The SNP Group has more than 1,500 employees worldwide at over 35
locations in 20 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany,
and generated revenues of EUR 203.4 million in the 2023 fiscal year.
More information is available at http://www.snpgroup.com
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their
respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP. Please see
https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.
All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their
respective companies.
Press Contact at SNP:
Paola Krauss - Mobile: +49 172 72 95 928 - Email:
mailto:paola.krauss@snpgroup.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/130088/5943292
OTS: SNP
or TE Connectivity, SNP is now intensifying its collaboration with SAP to
accelerate the move of customers to RISE with SAP in a fast, compliant and
efficient way with minimum risks and near-zero downtime. With SNP's Bluefield
methodology, companies can get the benefits of a transformative process redesign
while retaining historical data aligned to a new business reality.
In addition, SNP is also expanding its collaboration with SAP in the Public
Cloud space, leveraging the strengths of both companies to develop data
migration and conversion scenarios within SAP's public cloud offerings for a
global customer base.
Stefan Steinle, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Customer Support &
Cloud Lifecycle Management at SAP, says: "Data migration is a critical element
in all cloud transformations, and our partners play a key role here. With its
Bluefield methodology, SNP is a long-standing partner with a strong track record
in SAP S/4HANA Cloud and RISE with SAP projects. We are now strengthening the
collaboration with a clear focus on customer success and aligning on future
migration solutions for the Public Cloud. We are looking forward to expanding
our partnership with SNP to drive the adoption of Cloud and Business AI."
Jens Amail, CEO at SNP, adds: "We are very thankful for the trust our clients
and partners put in us. SAP and SNP share objectives and successfully
collaborate in many customer transformation projects globally. With our new
software platform SNP Kyano, we are now also migrating data from 3rd-party
sources to SAP, and we are investing in the next generation of Bluefield for the
Public Cloud. So now is the perfect time to double down on our collaboration
with SAP, focusing on winning together with our customers and our joint
ecosystem."
About SNP
SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) is the global technology platform leader and trusted
partner for companies seeking unparalleled data-enabled transformation
capabilities and business agility. SNP's Kyano platform integrates all necessary
capabilities and partner offerings to provide a comprehensive software-based
experience in data migration and management. Combined with the BLUEFIELD
approach, Kyano sets a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and
modernizing SAP-centric IT landscapes faster and more securely while harnessing
data-driven innovations.
The company works around the world with more than 3,000 customers of all sizes
and in all industries, including 20 of the DAX 40 and more than 100 of the
Fortune 500. The SNP Group has more than 1,500 employees worldwide at over 35
locations in 20 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany,
and generated revenues of EUR 203.4 million in the 2023 fiscal year.
More information is available at http://www.snpgroup.com
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their
respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP. Please see
https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.
All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their
respective companies.
Press Contact at SNP:
Paola Krauss - Mobile: +49 172 72 95 928 - Email:
mailto:paola.krauss@snpgroup.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/130088/5943292
OTS: SNP
Autor folgen