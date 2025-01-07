Norgine submits Marketing Authorisation Application to the European Medicines Agency for eflornithine (difluoromethylornithine [DFMO]) in high-risk neuroblastoma
Norgine today announced that it completed its marketing authorisation
application filing to European Medicines Agency (EMA) for eflornithine in
high-risk neuroblastoma (HRNB). This follows the submissions in April 2024, via
Project Orbis, in Australia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
Notes to Editors:
HRNB background
Children diagnosed with HRNB undergo an intense SoC regimen that still leaves
Notes to Editors:
HRNB background
Children diagnosed with HRNB undergo an intense SoC regimen that still leaves
