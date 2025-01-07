Norgine submits Marketing Authorisation Application to the European Medicines Agency for eflornithine (difluoromethylornithine [DFMO]) in high-risk neuroblastoma

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Back to media releases (https://norgine.com/media)



Norgine today announced that it completed its marketing authorisation

application filing to European Medicines Agency (EMA) for eflornithine in

high-risk neuroblastoma (HRNB). This follows the submissions in April 2024, via

Project Orbis, in Australia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.





This milestone further supports Norgine's efforts to give patients access toeflornithine and bring a further treatment option in the field of paediatriconcology.Norgine and USWM, LLC (dba US WorldMeds), a Kentucky-based specialtypharmaceutical company, have an exclusive licensing agreement by which Norginewill register and commercialise eflornithine, also referred to as DFMO, inEurope, Australia and New Zealand.On 13 December 2023, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvedeflornithine as the first oral maintenance therapy for HRNB, indicated to reducethe risk of relapse in adult and paediatric patients who have received certainprior therapies.[1] The approval decision was based on findings from a trialcomparing outcomes from patients treated with eflornithine in Study 3b(NCT02395666)[2],[4] to control patients derived from Study ANBL0032(NCT00026312; clinical-trial-derived external control arm)[3],[4]. The studywith eflornithine treated patients showed improved event-free survival andoverall survival when compared to outcomes for patients with HRNB treated withthe standard of care (SoC).[1]Dr David Gillen , Chief Medical Officer at Norgine, added, "This submission viathe EU Centralised Procedure represents another important step in the regulatoryprocess for eflornithine and further emphasises Norgine's passion and commitmentin attempting to secure additional treatment options for patients living withHRNB, a condition with a high level of unmet medical need."Janneke van der Kamp , CEO of Norgine added "Submitting this marketingauthorisation to the EMA marks a pivotal step for patients facing thischallenging cancer. We are committed to advancing innovative therapies thataddress the unmet needs of young patients and their families, and this milestonebrings us closer to offering hope where it's most needed".http://www.norgine.com/Follow @norgineNotes to Editors:HRNB backgroundChildren diagnosed with HRNB undergo an intense SoC regimen that still leaves