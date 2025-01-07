    29 Aufrufe 29 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Norgine submits Marketing Authorisation Application to the European Medicines Agency for eflornithine (difluoromethylornithine [DFMO]) in high-risk neuroblastoma

    Norgine today announced that it completed its marketing authorisation
    application filing to European Medicines Agency (EMA) for eflornithine in
    high-risk neuroblastoma (HRNB). This follows the submissions in April 2024, via
    Project Orbis, in Australia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

    This milestone further supports Norgine's efforts to give patients access to
    eflornithine and bring a further treatment option in the field of paediatric
    oncology.

    Norgine and USWM, LLC (dba US WorldMeds), a Kentucky-based specialty
    pharmaceutical company, have an exclusive licensing agreement by which Norgine
    will register and commercialise eflornithine, also referred to as DFMO, in
    Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

    On 13 December 2023, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved
    eflornithine as the first oral maintenance therapy for HRNB, indicated to reduce
    the risk of relapse in adult and paediatric patients who have received certain
    prior therapies.[1] The approval decision was based on findings from a trial
    comparing outcomes from patients treated with eflornithine in Study 3b
    (NCT02395666)[2],[4] to control patients derived from Study ANBL0032
    (NCT00026312; clinical-trial-derived external control arm)[3],[4]. The study
    with eflornithine treated patients showed improved event-free survival and
    overall survival when compared to outcomes for patients with HRNB treated with
    the standard of care (SoC).[1]

    Dr David Gillen , Chief Medical Officer at Norgine, added, "This submission via
    the EU Centralised Procedure represents another important step in the regulatory
    process for eflornithine and further emphasises Norgine's passion and commitment
    in attempting to secure additional treatment options for patients living with
    HRNB, a condition with a high level of unmet medical need."

    Janneke van der Kamp , CEO of Norgine added "Submitting this marketing
    authorisation to the EMA marks a pivotal step for patients facing this
    challenging cancer. We are committed to advancing innovative therapies that
    address the unmet needs of young patients and their families, and this milestone
    brings us closer to offering hope where it's most needed".

    HRNB background

    Children diagnosed with HRNB undergo an intense SoC regimen that still leaves
