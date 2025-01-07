Aperam Reveals Key Insights on Q4 2024 Market & Financial Trends
Aperam is poised for a strong Q4 2024, with higher EBITDA expected across segments, strategic debt reduction, and a key acquisition in progress.
- Aperam expects Q4 2024 adjusted EBITDA to be higher than Q3 2024, driven by increased steel shipments and a favorable seasonal shift in Europe.
- The Recycling & Renewables segment anticipates a normalized annual EBITDA of EUR 80-85 million, with Q4 expected to close the year-to-date gap.
- Stainless & Electrical Europe is projected to see higher volumes in Q4, although pricing pressure may affect results.
- The Alloys & Specialties segment is expected to achieve higher adjusted EBITDA in Q4 due to strong demand and seasonal recovery.
- Aperam plans to reduce net debt to approximately EUR 550 million by the end of 2024, supported by lower net working capital and a free cash flow increase.
- The acquisition process for Universal Stainless is proceeding as planned, with a special AGM scheduled for January 15, 2025, for shareholder voting on the merger.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Aperam is on 07.02.2025.
-0,27 %
+1,15 %
-8,23 %
-9,78 %
-16,77 %
-48,67 %
-9,94 %
+4,86 %
-14,36 %
ISIN:LU0569974404WKN:A1H5UL
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte