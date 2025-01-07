    77 Aufrufe 77 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    BIAL Announces First Patient Out in its Phase 2 Clinical Trial of BIA 28-6156 - a Novel Therapy for GBA1 Parkinson's Disease

    Porto, Portugal (ots/PRNewswire) - BIAL, a hundred-year-old innovation-driven
    biopharmaceutical company focused on neurosciences and rare diseases, announced
    that the first patient has completed the full dose regimen in the ACTIVATE Phase
    2 study.

    BIA 28-6156 is a first-in-class, small molecule for once-daily oral
    administration, allosteric activator of beta-glucocerebrosidase (GCase), in
    development for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD) who have
    a mutation in the glucocerebrosidase 1 (GBA1) gene (GBA-PD). By increasing the
    activity of GCase, BIA 28-6156 may be the first drug to directly modify the
    underlying cause of the disease by re-establishing the sphingolipid
    recycling(1,2).

    Joerg Holenz, BIAL´s Chief Scientific Officer, comments: "The first patient out
    in the ACTIVATE study marks a pivotal milestone in the development of BIA
    28-6156, as well as for our ambition to create transformative value for people
    living with neurodegenerative diseases. We are confident that our medicine has
    the potential to become a groundbreaking, novel treatment for patients with a
    confirmed diagnosis of GBA-PD. BIA 28-6156 offers a specific, potentially
    disease-modifying mechanism of action, with the potential to delay clinical
    motor progression."

    The ACTIVATE study (clinicaltrials.gov: NCT05819359) is a Phase 2, multicenter,
    randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy,
    safety, tolerability, pharmacodynamics, and pharmacokinetics of two fixed-dose
    levels (10mg/day and 60mg/day) of BIA 28-6156. Topline data from this Phase 2
    study is expected to be released in mid-2026.

    Joaquim Ferreira, Professor of Neurology and Clinical Pharmacology at Lisbon
    School of Medicine, ACTIVATE study investigator, and member of the ACTIVATE
    Steering Committee, comments: "The completion by the first patient in the
    ACTIVATE study marks a significant milestone in this journey. It reflects
    another step forward in this exceptional effort to advance treatment options for
    PD, particularly for patients with GBA1 mutations. This step follows the
    remarkable success of the recruitment phase, which has enrolled over 230
    genetically confirmed GBA-PD patients across 85 sites in Europe and North
    America. There is immense anticipation surrounding the potential of BIA 28-6156,
    not only for the GBA-PD patient community but also for the broader Parkinson's
    community."

    PD is the second most common neurodegenerative disorder affecting more than 10
    million people globally(3), and between 5-15% of PD patients have mutations in
    the GBA gene, making it numerically the most important genetic risk factor for
    PD.(4)

    GBA-PD patients tend to have, on average, an earlier onset of symptoms compared
    Seite 1 von 3




    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    BIAL Announces First Patient Out in its Phase 2 Clinical Trial of BIA 28-6156 - a Novel Therapy for GBA1 Parkinson's Disease BIAL, a hundred-year-old innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on neurosciences and rare diseases, announced that the first patient has completed the full dose regimen in the ACTIVATE Phase 2 study. BIA 28-6156 is a first-in-class, …