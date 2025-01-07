BIAL Announces First Patient Out in its Phase 2 Clinical Trial of BIA 28-6156 - a Novel Therapy for GBA1 Parkinson's Disease

Porto, Portugal (ots/PRNewswire) - BIAL, a hundred-year-old innovation-driven

biopharmaceutical company focused on neurosciences and rare diseases, announced

that the first patient has completed the full dose regimen in the ACTIVATE Phase

2 study.



BIA 28-6156 is a first-in-class, small molecule for once-daily oral

administration, allosteric activator of beta-glucocerebrosidase (GCase), in

development for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD) who have

a mutation in the glucocerebrosidase 1 (GBA1) gene (GBA-PD). By increasing the

activity of GCase, BIA 28-6156 may be the first drug to directly modify the

underlying cause of the disease by re-establishing the sphingolipid

recycling(1,2).





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Joerg Holenz, BIAL´s Chief Scientific Officer, comments: "The first patient outin the ACTIVATE study marks a pivotal milestone in the development of BIA28-6156, as well as for our ambition to create transformative value for peopleliving with neurodegenerative diseases. We are confident that our medicine hasthe potential to become a groundbreaking, novel treatment for patients with aconfirmed diagnosis of GBA-PD. BIA 28-6156 offers a specific, potentiallydisease-modifying mechanism of action, with the potential to delay clinicalmotor progression."The ACTIVATE study (clinicaltrials.gov: NCT05819359) is a Phase 2, multicenter,randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy,safety, tolerability, pharmacodynamics, and pharmacokinetics of two fixed-doselevels (10mg/day and 60mg/day) of BIA 28-6156. Topline data from this Phase 2study is expected to be released in mid-2026.Joaquim Ferreira, Professor of Neurology and Clinical Pharmacology at LisbonSchool of Medicine, ACTIVATE study investigator, and member of the ACTIVATESteering Committee, comments: "The completion by the first patient in theACTIVATE study marks a significant milestone in this journey. It reflectsanother step forward in this exceptional effort to advance treatment options forPD, particularly for patients with GBA1 mutations. This step follows theremarkable success of the recruitment phase, which has enrolled over 230genetically confirmed GBA-PD patients across 85 sites in Europe and NorthAmerica. There is immense anticipation surrounding the potential of BIA 28-6156,not only for the GBA-PD patient community but also for the broader Parkinson'scommunity."PD is the second most common neurodegenerative disorder affecting more than 10million people globally(3), and between 5-15% of PD patients have mutations inthe GBA gene, making it numerically the most important genetic risk factor forPD.(4)GBA-PD patients tend to have, on average, an earlier onset of symptoms compared