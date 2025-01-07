BIAL Announces First Patient Out in its Phase 2 Clinical Trial of BIA 28-6156 - a Novel Therapy for GBA1 Parkinson's Disease
Porto, Portugal (ots/PRNewswire) - BIAL, a hundred-year-old innovation-driven
biopharmaceutical company focused on neurosciences and rare diseases, announced
that the first patient has completed the full dose regimen in the ACTIVATE Phase
2 study.
BIA 28-6156 is a first-in-class, small molecule for once-daily oral
administration, allosteric activator of beta-glucocerebrosidase (GCase), in
development for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD) who have
a mutation in the glucocerebrosidase 1 (GBA1) gene (GBA-PD). By increasing the
activity of GCase, BIA 28-6156 may be the first drug to directly modify the
underlying cause of the disease by re-establishing the sphingolipid
recycling(1,2).
Joerg Holenz, BIAL´s Chief Scientific Officer, comments: "The first patient out
in the ACTIVATE study marks a pivotal milestone in the development of BIA
28-6156, as well as for our ambition to create transformative value for people
living with neurodegenerative diseases. We are confident that our medicine has
the potential to become a groundbreaking, novel treatment for patients with a
confirmed diagnosis of GBA-PD. BIA 28-6156 offers a specific, potentially
disease-modifying mechanism of action, with the potential to delay clinical
motor progression."
The ACTIVATE study (clinicaltrials.gov: NCT05819359) is a Phase 2, multicenter,
randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy,
safety, tolerability, pharmacodynamics, and pharmacokinetics of two fixed-dose
levels (10mg/day and 60mg/day) of BIA 28-6156. Topline data from this Phase 2
study is expected to be released in mid-2026.
Joaquim Ferreira, Professor of Neurology and Clinical Pharmacology at Lisbon
School of Medicine, ACTIVATE study investigator, and member of the ACTIVATE
Steering Committee, comments: "The completion by the first patient in the
ACTIVATE study marks a significant milestone in this journey. It reflects
another step forward in this exceptional effort to advance treatment options for
PD, particularly for patients with GBA1 mutations. This step follows the
remarkable success of the recruitment phase, which has enrolled over 230
genetically confirmed GBA-PD patients across 85 sites in Europe and North
America. There is immense anticipation surrounding the potential of BIA 28-6156,
not only for the GBA-PD patient community but also for the broader Parkinson's
community."
PD is the second most common neurodegenerative disorder affecting more than 10
million people globally(3), and between 5-15% of PD patients have mutations in
the GBA gene, making it numerically the most important genetic risk factor for
PD.(4)
GBA-PD patients tend to have, on average, an earlier onset of symptoms compared
