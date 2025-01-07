Cerro de Pasco Resources gibt neue Ergebnisse aus der Silber-Zink-Blei-Zone Quiulacocha bekannt, die einen bedeutenden Anstieg der Galliumwerte anzeigen

Montreal, Quebec, 7. Januar 2025 / IRW-Press / Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. (CSE: CDPR) (OTCQB: GPPRF) (FWB: N8HP) („CDPR“ oder das „Unternehmen“) freut sich, die Analyseergebnisse der Proben aus acht weiteren Bohrlöchern im Abraum-Projekt Quiulacocha in Zentral-Peru bekannt zu geben.

Höhepunkte: Alle Abschnitte sind als Kernlänge ab Oberflächenniveau angegeben und korrelieren mit der vorrangigen Silber-Zink-Blei-Zone im nördlichen Bereich der Lagerstätte Quiulacocha:

- In Bohrloch SPT10 wurden auf 31 Metern („m“) 47 Gramm Silber („Ag“) pro Tonne („g/t“), 1,30 % Zink („Zn“), 0,87 % Blei („Pb“) und 58 g/t Gallium („Ga“) durchteuft

einschließlich eines 5-m-Abschnitts mit 0,21 % Kupfer („Cu“) und 0,43 g/t Gold („Au“)

- In Bohrloch SPT11 wurden auf 27 m mit 43 g/t Ag, 1,22 % Zn, 0,84 % Pb und 64 g/t Ga durchteuft

einschließlich eines 3-m-Abschnitts mit 0,20 % Cu und 0,23 g/t Au

- In Bohrloch SPT21 wurden auf 27 m mit 45 g/t Ag, 1,29 % Zn, 0,81 % Pb und 59 g/t Ga durchteuft

einschließlich eines 2-m-Abschnitts mit 0,21 % Cu und 0,23 g/t Au

- In Bohrloch SPT22 wurden auf 26 m mit 46 g/t Ag, 1,26 % Zn, 0,98 % Pb und 69 g/t Ga durchteuft

einschließlich eines 2-m-Abschnitts mit 0,25 % Cu und 0,19 g/t Au

- In Bohrloch SPT23 wurden auf 28 m mit 53 g/t Ag, 1,53 % Zn, 1,12 % Pb und 83 g/t Ga durchteuft

einschließlich eines 5-m-Abschnitts mit 0,31 % Cu und 0,32 g/t Au

- In Bohrloch SPT32 wurden auf 31 m mit 47 g/t Ag, 1,26 % Zn, 0,89 % Pb und 65 g/t Ga durchteuft

- In Bohrloch SPT1_1 wurden auf 26 m mit 52 g/t Ag, 1,54 % Zn, 1,17 % Pb und 84 g/t Ga durchteuft

einschließlich eines 1-m-Abschnitts mit 0,31 % Cu und 0,12 g/t Au

- In Bohrloch SPT1_2 wurden 16 m mit 48 g/t Ag, 1,39 % Zn, 0,99 % Pb und 65 g/t Ga durchteuft

„Die heutigen Bohrlochergebnisse sind sehr vielversprechend und übertreffen unsere anfänglichen Erwartungen“, erklärt CEO Guy Goulet. „In den Bohrlöchern wurde Abraummaterial mit Gehalten von 0,53 % Cu, 0,45 g/t Au und 95,8 g/t Ag durchteuft, wobei sich im südlichen Teil des Bohrgebiets in höherer Konzentration mächtigere Schichten und höhere Gehalte finden. Insbesondere die Blei- und Galliumgehalte nehmen in Richtung Süden deutlich zu und liegen mehrfach bei Werten von mehr als 1 % Pb und 100 g/t Ga. Die Galliumgehalte im Süden liegen im Schnitt zwischen 59 und 84 g/t und fallen damit fast doppelt so hoch aus wie die Durchschnittswerte von 21 bis 41 g/t im nördlichen Teil. Daran wird eine klare Korrelation mit dem Bleimineral Bleiglanz deutlich.“

„Das beständige und zunehmende Vorkommen von Gallium, einem kritischen Metall, das für fortschrittliche Elektronik- und erneuerbare Energietechnologien unerlässlich ist, erhöht das wirtschaftliche Potenzial des Projekts in beachtlichem Maße. Die Bedeutung von Gallium hat nach Chinas jüngsten Exportbeschränkungen in die USA und andere Länder, die zu einem rapiden Preisanstieg führten und die den strategischen Wert des Metalls in den globalen Versorgungsketten unterstrichen, stark zugenommen. Diese geopolitische Verschiebung unterstreicht die wachsende Nachfrage nach sicheren und diversifizierten Galliumquellen, weshalb der Zeitpunkt für unsere Ergebnisse besonders günstig zu sein scheint.“

Die Ergebnisse haben gezeigt, dass sich der Metallgehalt in der Tiefe und auch in seitlicher Richtung über 800 Meter des bebohrten Gebiets fortsetzt (Abbildung 1). Die Ergebnisse der Probenanalyse für jedes der acht Bohrlöcher sind in den Tabellen 1 bis 8 angeführt.

Die Eisenergebnisse weisen auch auf das durchgängige Vorkommen von Pyrit in der gesamten Lagerstätte hin. Pyrit (ca. 50 % des Abraums) könnte ein wertvolles Nebenprodukt für das Projekt darstellen. Das bevorstehende metallurgische Untersuchungsprogramm wird auch das Potenzial für die Pyritgewinnung bewerten, einschließlich der geschätzten Gehalte, Nebenprodukte und Verunreinigungen.

Abbildung 1: Das 40 Löcher umfassende Bohrprogramm in der Zone Quiulacocha mit den in dieser Pressemeldung erörterten Bohrlöchern

Tabelle 1. Analyseergebnisse, Bohrloch SPT10

Bohrloch: SPT10 von bis Ag (oz/t) Ag (g/t) % Zn % Pb % Cu Au (g/t) Ga (g/t) In (g/t) % Fe 0 1 1,63 50,70 0,51 0,65 0,05 0,04 58,76 22,68 27,04 1 2 1,19 37,01 0,94 0,58 0,03 0,03 42,92 21,21 26,28 2 3 1,47 45,72 1,11 0,77 0,04 0,02 75,84 7,32 25,93 3 4 1,22 37,95 0,83 0,54 0,03 0,02 45,12 21,33 27,42 4 5 1,22 37,95 0,84 0,54 0,03 0,02 48,60 20,85 26,43 5 6 1,27 39,50 0,87 0,60 0,04 0,02 47,76 22,52 27,06 6 7 1,42 44,17 1,01 0,64 0,05 0,03 58,96 22,97 28,60 7 8 1,45 45,10 1,02 0,70 0,05 0,02 60,56 22,37 28,59 8 9 1,46 45,41 1,15 0,64 0,06 0,02 70,53 22,79 26,00 9 10 1,48 46,03 1,25 0,75 0,07 0,03 66,88 22,21 26,21 10 11 1,65 51,32 1,41 1,07 0,09 0,03 68,68 11,56 26,90 11 12 1,38 42,92 1,14 0,69 0,06 0,03 58,30 19,99 26,95 12 13 1,73 53,81 2,02 1,95 0,10 0,03 97,38 10,24 25,84 13 14 1,70 52,88 1,86 1,73 0,09 0,03 95,79 13,16 24,55 14 15 1,92 59,72 2,18 2,54 0,15 0,05 105,00 15,80 24,40 15 16 1,52 47,28 1,48 1,11 0,10 0,05 53,80 29,86 27,14 16 17 1,37 42,61 1,28 0,85 0,08 0,05 50,12 20,76 27,03 17 18 1,33 41,37 1,18 0,64 0,07 0,06 41,84 18,58 27,25 18 19 1,28 39,81 1,29 0,63 0,09 0,09 35,51 18,88 27,26 19 20 1,32 41,06 1,37 0,67 0,09 0,09 32,08 18,08 27,27 20 21 1,36 42,30 1,43 0,75 0,09 0,07 42,68 19,15 27,03 21 22 1,52 47,28 1,43 0,68 0,16 0,18 51,61 20,32 27,24 22 23 1,42 44,17 1,21 0,64 0,13 0,18 47,43 17,72 26,98 23 24 1,26 39,19 1,16 0,44 0,09 0,15 19,93 15,05 28,72 24 25 1,40 43,54 1,15 0,57 0,13 0,20 41,14 15,46 26,35 25 26 1,47 45,72 1,32 0,60 0,15 0,20 43,12 18,46 27,78 26 27 1,68 52,25 1,29 0,70 0,20 0,37 60,50 18,28 26,40 27 28 1,98 61,58 1,74 1,30 0,24 0,45 90,24 10,28 25,98 28 29 1,76 54,74 1,73 1,02 0,21 0,44 61,78 21,97 25,35 29 30 1,90 59,10 1,35 0,61 0,21 0,42 41,32 16,57 33,71 30 31 2,19 68,12 1,65 1,37 0,27 0,44 79,02 9,24 25,39 Mittelwert 1,51 47,11 1,30 0,87 0,10 0,12 57,85 18,25 26,94

Tabelle 2. Analyseergebnisse, Bohrloch SPT11

Bohrloch: SPT11 von bis Ag (oz/t) Ag (g/t) % Zn % Pb % Cu Au (g/t) Ga (g/t) In (g/t) % Fe 0 1 1,29 40,12 1,25 1,37 0,05 0,04 75,01 19,92 22,83 1 2 1,03 32,04 1,32 0,83 0,03 0,02 44,94 23,46 25,53 2 3 1,41 43,86 1,17 1,29 0,05 0,02 111,00 19,84 22,42 3 4 1,29 40,12 1,03 0,80 0,05 0,03 88,79 30,66 25,68 4 5 1,22 37,95 1,17 0,92 0,04 0,03 103,00 21,48 24,35 5 6 1,24 38,57 0,97 0,74 0,04 0,02 89,88 20,80 26,66 6 7 1,14 35,46 0,92 0,67 0,05 0,03 72,91 18,48 25,70 7 8 1,26 39,19 1,07 0,73 0,05 0,02 77,53 18,68 26,01 8 9 1,26 39,19 1,02 0,70 0,05 0,02 71,36 19,52 25,99 9 10 1,53 47,59 1,19 0,86 0,06 0,02 72,74 18,32 24,88 10 11 1,55 48,21 1,28 1,09 0,08 0,03 69,96 7,16 26,90 11 12 1,52 47,28 0,94 0,71 0,06 0,03 42,29 21,04 28,07 12 13 1,55 48,21 1,25 1,07 0,06 0,03 62,16 24,88 26,59 13 14 1,43 44,48 1,39 1,22 0,08 0,02 85,32 6,60 24,34 14 15 1,50 46,66 1,27 0,83 0,06 0,03 70,52 7,68 26,53 15 16 1,47 45,72 1,52 1,64 0,16 0,07 92,00 11,96 26,17 16 17 1,45 45,10 1,12 0,71 0,09 0,07 47,52 22,30 28,58 17 18 1,27 39,50 1,10 0,58 0,10 0,10 35,20 21,48 28,90 18 19 1,35 41,99 1,43 0,60 0,10 0,08 33,44 20,52 27,42 19 20 1,52 47,28 1,19 0,70 0,19 0,21 55,52 20,35 24,90 20 21 1,61 50,08 1,45 0,60 0,20 0,19 43,56 21,05 28,10 21 22 1,58 49,14 1,03 0,77 0,22 0,29 87,64 22,46 27,54 22 23 1,52 47,28 1,32 0,64 0,16 0,19 40,28 20,83 27,72 23 24 1,57 48,83 1,81 0,68 0,17 0,18 36,40 23,72 28,97 24 25 0,93 28,93 1,05 0,65 0,03 0,02 37,84 4,92 25,78 25 26 0,87 27,06 1,11 0,56 0,02 0,02 41,64 20,65 25,70 26 27 1,66 51,63 1,50 0,67 0,23 0,22 49,36 21,73 26,22 Mittelwert 1,37 42,65 1,22 0,84 0,09 0,08 64,36 18,91 26,24

Tabelle 3. Analyseergebnisse, Bohrloch SPT21

Bohrloch: SPT21 von bis Ag (oz/t) Ag (g/t) % Zn % Pb % Cu Au (g/t) Ga (g/t) In (g/t) % Fe 0 1 1,33 41,37 0,85 1,20 0,06 0,04 73,17 10,60 25,53 1 2 1,23 38,26 1,35 1,16 0,05 0,04 63,54 24,31 25,87 2 3 1,31 40,75 1,32 1,28 0,05 0,04 75,37 23,22 25,11 3 4 1,23 38,26 1,05 0,68 0,03 0,03 46,45 22,86 27,29 4 5 1,19 37,01 1,06 0,66 0,03 0,03 50,95 21,00 25,98 5 6 1,41 43,86 1,09 0,60 0,04 0,03 56,01 22,52 28,73 6 7 1,33 41,37 1,02 0,58 0,04 0,03 62,08 21,95 27,13 7 8 1,16 36,08 0,86 0,47 0,03 0,03 52,49 21,04 27,22 8 9 1,47 45,72 1,27 0,80 0,06 0,03 76,16 24,86 24,87 9 10 1,51 46,97 1,33 1,02 0,07 0,03 76,65 24,64 26,81 10 11 1,46 45,41 1,14 0,71 0,06 0,02 67,28 21,31 26,85 11 12 1,53 47,59 1,20 0,73 0,06 0,02 69,78 22,87 26,03 12 13 1,70 52,88 1,89 2,07 0,11 0,04 107,00 13,20 24,98 13 14 1,72 53,50 1,27 0,73 0,07 0,02 75,42 22,74 26,18 14 15 1,52 47,28 1,14 1,31 0,09 0,04 78,48 11,56 26,55 15 16 1,72 53,50 1,13 0,78 0,08 0,03 71,12 23,32 28,12 16 17 1,34 41,68 1,10 0,68 0,06 0,04 49,04 20,43 28,53 17 18 1,42 44,17 1,27 0,67 0,08 0,07 49,40 20,79 28,47 18 19 1,38 42,92 1,35 0,72 0,10 0,07 43,00 21,04 28,19 19 20 1,42 44,17 1,65 0,87 0,10 0,08 42,60 22,06 29,85 20 21 1,50 46,66 1,29 0,65 0,18 0,27 49,12 19,83 27,54 21 22 1,40 43,54 1,39 0,66 0,10 0,10 42,00 18,84 27,90 22 23 1,45 45,10 1,36 0,64 0,11 0,11 41,44 18,47 29,22 23 24 1,46 45,41 1,44 0,65 0,13 0,16 43,44 20,62 27,34 24 25 1,46 45,41 1,42 0,60 0,15 0,20 40,88 18,87 27,53 25 26 1,46 45,41 1,85 0,52 0,22 0,20 41,56 19,39 24,49 26 27 1,54 47,90 1,61 0,54 0,19 0,25 40,48 18,93 26,87 Mittelwert 1,43 44,52 1,29 0,81 0,09 0,08 58,70 20,42 27,01

Tabelle 4. Analyseergebnisse, Bohrloch SPT22

Bohrloch: SPT22 von bis Ag (oz/t) Ag (g/t) % Zn % Pb % Cu Au (g/t) Ga (g/t) In (g/t) % Fe 0 1 1,58 49,14 0,41 1,58 0,03 0,05 96,32 23,48 20,47 1 2 1,43 44,48 1,44 1,21 0,05 0,02 120,00 13,44 24,04 2 3 1,34 41,68 1,25 1,08 0,05 0,02 105,00 30,55 24,59 3 4 1,19 37,01 1,33 1,13 0,05 0,02 122,00 12,32 24,26 4 5 1,36 42,30 1,02 0,77 0,04 0,02 79,97 25,76 27,14 5 6 1,32 41,06 1,03 0,63 0,04 0,02 59,72 22,06 27,73 6 7 1,54 47,90 1,08 0,66 0,05 0,03 61,04 21,77 29,28 7 8 1,50 46,66 1,11 0,68 0,05 0,02 64,52 21,07 29,25 8 9 1,40 43,54 1,24 0,85 0,06 0,02 56,12 21,43 26,22 9 10 1,46 45,41 1,16 0,85 0,06 0,02 65,96 23,44 28,95 10 11 1,74 54,12 1,70 1,62 0,11 0,03 91,64 13,32 26,23 11 12 1,58 49,14 1,62 1,59 0,08 0,03 96,92 13,68 27,30 12 13 1,76 54,74 1,65 1,80 0,10 0,03 100,00 39,16 25,94 13 14 1,67 51,94 1,11 0,82 0,07 0,03 74,00 25,16 27,39 14 15 1,59 49,45 1,20 0,95 0,08 0,03 63,05 24,18 26,87 15 16 1,48 46,03 1,44 1,20 0,10 0,07 56,32 26,60 28,52 16 17 1,58 49,14 1,45 1,22 0,09 0,05 57,42 23,30 28,14 17 18 1,43 44,48 1,20 0,78 0,08 0,06 45,85 21,96 27,39 18 19 1,25 38,88 1,06 0,71 0,09 0,08 37,71 21,34 26,73 19 20 1,36 42,30 1,15 0,81 0,09 0,07 53,05 24,58 27,13 20 21 1,51 46,97 1,37 0,73 0,11 0,08 37,97 21,90 28,88 21 22 1,55 48,21 1,49 0,97 0,13 0,07 45,45 24,83 29,14 22 23 1,27 39,50 1,03 0,59 0,11 0,09 31,33 18,19 27,87 23 24 1,45 45,10 1,38 0,63 0,13 0,08 30,23 21,66 28,75 24 25 1,52 47,28 1,52 0,60 0,17 0,12 36,21 21,02 28,37 25 26 1,59 49,45 1,22 1,13 0,32 0,25 96,01 31,18 25,16 Mittelwert 1,48 46,00 1,26 0,98 0,09 0,05 68,61 22,59 26,99

Tabelle 5. Analyseergebnisse, Bohrloch SPT23

Bohrloch: SPT23 von bis Ag (oz/t) Ag (g/t) % Zn % Pb % Cu Au (g/t) Ga (g/t) In (g/t) % Fe 0 1 2,49 77,45 2,88 1,47 0,07 0,04 102,00 10,84 22,79 1 2 1,91 59,41 3,15 1,71 0,07 0,04 103,00 9,76 23,68 2 3 2,51 78,07 3,14 1,80 0,09 0,04 104,00 10,04 24,96 3 4 1,75 54,43 2,23 1,48 0,07 0,03 136,00 9,80 24,02 4 5 1,55 48,21 1,40 1,17 0,06 0,02 140,00 8,84 24,10 5 6 1,49 46,34 1,14 0,78 0,05 0,02 73,69 6,76 25,83 6 7 1,53 47,59 1,14 0,82 0,05 0,02 87,49 6,88 26,98 7 8 1,77 55,05 1,42 0,82 0,07 0,03 72,06 5,68 26,71 8 9 1,79 55,68 1,48 0,76 0,07 0,03 63,90 5,96 26,22 9 10 1,68 52,25 1,34 0,87 0,08 0,03 83,04 6,20 26,31 10 11 1,69 52,56 1,29 0,72 0,07 0,03 57,51 21,39 25,49 11 12 1,70 52,88 1,41 1,03 0,08 0,03 74,48 22,95 26,61 12 13 1,71 53,19 1,41 1,07 0,08 0,03 77,85 15,00 26,94 13 14 1,91 59,41 1,77 2,00 0,13 0,04 104,00 15,84 24,95 14 15 1,57 48,83 1,80 2,04 0,13 0,05 123,00 11,96 25,14 15 16 1,27 39,50 1,28 1,30 0,11 0,08 59,71 22,68 26,51 16 17 1,38 42,92 1,11 0,93 0,11 0,09 56,41 24,31 31,36 17 18 1,33 41,37 1,19 1,20 0,14 0,08 68,82 24,74 26,28 18 19 1,23 38,26 1,17 0,89 0,12 0,08 50,78 22,20 25,84 19 20 1,24 38,57 1,14 0,86 0,14 0,09 57,55 20,99 25,79 20 21 1,41 43,86 1,30 0,76 0,16 0,11 50,89 20,61 28,34 21 22 1,43 44,48 1,28 0,71 0,16 0,10 49,64 20,55 28,18 22 23 1,39 43,23 1,25 0,68 0,16 0,14 50,93 20,37 27,47 23 24 1,42 44,17 1,29 0,81 0,23 0,20 69,26 19,98 25,23 24 25 1,52 47,28 1,29 0,79 0,21 0,20 76,85 22,89 27,06 25 26 2,12 65,94 1,29 1,62 0,30 0,41 151,00 17,64 25,45 26 27 1,95 60,65 1,28 1,03 0,26 0,38 84,20 22,42 27,05 27 28 3,08 95,80 1,07 1,12 0,53 0,42 99,75 20,33 28,50 Mittelwert 1,71 53,12 1,53 1,12 0,14 0,10 83,14 15,99 26,21

Tabelle 6. Analyseergebnisse, Bohrloch SPT32

Bohrloch: SPT32 von bis Ag (oz/t) Ag (g/t) % Zn % Pb % Cu Au (g/t) Ga (g/t) In (g/t) % Fe 0 1 1,87 58,16 1,67 2,04 0,10 0,03 118,00 36,03 22,78 1 2 1,84 57,23 1,43 1,50 0,07 0,03 123,00 37,46 23,16 2 3 1,21 37,64 1,15 0,96 0,05 0,02 111,00 34,57 24,65 3 4 1,26 39,19 1,29 1,21 0,06 0,02 133,00 41,88 24,16 4 5 1,25 38,88 1,01 0,66 0,04 0,02 93,50 28,79 26,92 5 6 1,47 45,72 0,96 0,62 0,04 0,02 66,35 23,97 26,83 6 7 1,67 51,94 1,21 0,80 0,06 0,02 82,81 28,61 27,36 7 8 1,79 55,68 1,18 0,68 0,07 0,03 65,08 25,52 28,21 8 9 1,62 50,39 1,19 0,67 0,07 0,03 66,79 26,12 25,88 9 10 1,65 51,32 1,17 0,71 0,06 0,02 55,62 22,61 26,96 10 11 1,61 50,08 1,25 0,94 0,08 0,03 63,67 26,12 26,11 11 12 1,53 47,59 1,25 0,97 0,06 0,03 69,65 27,23 27,06 12 13 1,89 58,79 1,91 2,16 0,12 0,03 133,00 43,14 25,07 13 14 1,67 51,94 1,73 1,71 0,11 0,05 83,69 37,40 26,40 14 15 1,60 49,77 1,28 0,96 0,07 0,03 59,62 24,89 25,53 15 16 1,53 47,59 1,33 1,18 0,09 0,04 67,45 28,40 26,22 16 17 1,48 46,03 1,21 0,99 0,10 0,06 58,93 27,39 26,95 17 18 1,42 44,17 1,34 1,03 0,10 0,06 57,33 27,04 26,98 18 19 1,41 43,86 1,20 1,02 0,10 0,08 53,20 24,88 26,94 19 20 1,53 47,59 1,64 1,62 0,11 0,06 71,85 34,97 26,80 20 21 1,50 46,66 1,17 0,88 0,10 0,06 48,75 25,30 28,19 21 22 1,35 41,99 1,08 0,86 0,10 0,07 40,70 22,42 28,15 22 23 1,35 41,99 1,06 0,76 0,10 0,07 48,43 24,44 27,13 23 24 1,39 43,23 1,21 1,04 0,11 0,08 48,84 4,88 28,05 24 25 1,27 39,50 0,99 0,52 0,09 0,09 23,45 17,29 29,22 25 26 1,50 46,66 1,34 0,62 0,10 0,07 27,59 20,74 30,85 26 27 1,36 42,30 1,04 0,52 0,09 0,07 25,52 16,95 28,83 27 28 1,35 41,99 1,01 0,55 0,11 0,07 35,60 17,88 28,27 28 29 1,36 42,30 0,92 0,54 0,09 0,07 26,53 16,81 28,96 29 30 1,45 45,10 1,68 0,55 0,11 0,07 23,28 20,82 29,36 30 31 1,54 47,90 1,12 0,47 0,15 0,08 25,92 16,41 28,66 Mittelwert 1,51 46,88 1,26 0,96 0,09 0,05 64,78 26,16 26,99

Tabelle 7. Analyseergebnisse, Bohrloch SPT1_1