TeamViewer Surpasses 2024 Revenue Goals with €671M, Driven by €700M Billings
TeamViewer SE has exceeded its FY 2024 revenue expectations, reporting €671 million, a 9% increase, driven by strong enterprise deals, while maintaining a steady EBITDA margin guidance.
Foto: Stefan Puchner - dpa
- TeamViewer SE exceeded its FY 2024 revenue guidance, reporting approximately €671 million in revenue, a 9% increase year-over-year.
- The company’s revenue guidance for FY 2024 was set between €662 million and €668 million.
- Stronger-than-expected full-year billings of around €700 million contributed to the higher revenue, particularly from large enterprise and frontline deals in Q4.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin guidance for FY 2024 remains unchanged at a minimum of 44%.
- TeamViewer plans to publish its full set of preliminary and unaudited Q4/FY 2024 results on February 12, 2025.
- The announcement is part of inside information disclosure as per Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
The next important date, Q4 / FY 2024 Preliminary Results and Analyst Call, at TeamViewer is on 12.02.2025.
The price of TeamViewer at the time of the news was 9,9000EUR and was up +3,17 % compared with the previous day.
18 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,100EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,02 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.742,87PKT (+0,36 %).
+7,12 %
+9,34 %
-16,77 %
-11,98 %
-21,39 %
-9,80 %
-64,69 %
-59,55 %
ISIN:DE000A2YN900WKN:A2YN90
