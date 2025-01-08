TeamViewer Surpasses 2024 Revenue Goals with €671M, Driven by €700M Billings

TeamViewer SE exceeded its FY 2024 revenue guidance, reporting approximately €671 million in revenue, a 9% increase year-over-year.

The company’s revenue guidance for FY 2024 was set between €662 million and €668 million.

Stronger-than-expected full-year billings of around €700 million contributed to the higher revenue, particularly from large enterprise and frontline deals in Q4.

The adjusted EBITDA margin guidance for FY 2024 remains unchanged at a minimum of 44%.

TeamViewer plans to publish its full set of preliminary and unaudited Q4/FY 2024 results on February 12, 2025.

The announcement is part of inside information disclosure as per Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

The next important date, Q4 / FY 2024 Preliminary Results and Analyst Call, at TeamViewer is on 12.02.2025.

