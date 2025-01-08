Original-Research
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA (von NuWays AG): Buy
- BVB startet 2025 in der Bundesliga auf Platz 6.
- UCL-Qualifikation entscheidend für finanzielle Stabilität.
- Empfehlung: Kauf mit Kursziel 5,50 EUR in 12 Monaten.
Original-Research: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA - from NuWays AG
08.01.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Classification of NuWays AG to Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA
Company Name: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA ISIN: DE0005493092
Reason for the research: Update
Recommendation: Buy
from: 08.01.2025
Target price: EUR 5.50
Target price on sight of: 12 months
Last rating change:
Analyst: Philipp Sennewald
What lies ahead for BVB in 2025?
After an eventful 2024, where BVB reached the UCL final but also performed below their capabilities in the Bundesliga, the team will kick off 2025 on Friday against reigning champions Bayer
Leverkusen. An opportunity for us to analyze what lies ahead for the club.
Bundesliga. With 19 games to go, BVB is entering the year in 6th place in the Bundesliga standings. While the first half of the season could be described as a double-edged sword, as the team dominated at home while struggling away, the team is still only 2 points behind 4th place, the first rank enabling for UCL qualification. In our view, especially the away win at Wolfsburg right before the Christmas break should serve as an encouragement for the reminder of the season. Yet, the team needs to sustainably pick up their performance away from Dortmund while simultaneously maintaining the strong home game record, in order to finish Top-4 in the league, in our view. As outlined previously, qualifying for the UCL is crucial given that the UEL prize money amounts to only 23% of the UCL prize money.
While this could financially be offset by the participation in the FIFA CWC, it would also harm BVB's ability to get new players, as top-class players in most cases seek to play for a UCL side.
Speaking of the CWC, FIFA still has not announced specifics on prize money distribution. However, DAZN recently signed a deal with FIFA to broadcast the entire tournament in a EUR 1bn deal
according to WSJ. The British streaming service will be awarded exclusive rights for worldwide distribution. Hence, it is still to be seen, if the reported EUR 50m minimum prize money for all 32
participants will become reality. Mind you, we do not include the CWC in our estimates until final prize money details are disclosed.
UCL. As outlined in our previous update, BVB is well positioned to qualify directly for the round of 16 via a Top-8 position in the league phase. This would guarantee the club an additional EUR 13m
in TV marketing sales. Sponsoring. At the end of the season, the contracts with shirt sponsors Evonik and 1&1 expire, which is offering further
upside in terms of sponsoring sales, in our view, given the continued positive development of the club in the past 5 years.
We hence reiterate BUY with an unchanged EUR 5.50 PT based on DCF.
You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31593.pdf For additional information visit our website:
https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed
2063207 08.01.2025 CET/CEST
Analyst:
1 Jahr -12,03 %
5 Jahre -61,47 %
On Top kommt die Dividende von 0,06 Euro für 2024
Natürlich sollte man in den 5 Jahreshorizont noch 30 % Inflation mit einrechnen
Es sind "moderne Söldner", diese Fußballer.......und deren "Fans"? Benötigen diese Art "Droge"
Bezogen auf diese Fußballaktie......sie ist an der Börse in Relation zu anderen börsennotierten Fußballaktien "billig"...bezogen auf Schulden, Wert Stadion, die Brand......
Hat seinen Grund, dass Mr. Market es aktuell so sieht....sieht Siechtum und Abstieg......vom sportlichen Zenit
Bei näherer Betrachtung ergibt sich jedoch ein anderes Bild. Wenn ich mich richtig erinnere, hat der BVB seit der letzten Meistersaison genau ein Mal in der EL gespielt. Das war in der Saison 2015/16. Schauen wir uns das Konzernergebnis in diesem Geschäftsjahr näher an – Quelle Geschäftsbericht:
Konzernergebnis 29,436 Mio. Euro
Umsatz aus Transfergeschäften 94,998 Mio. Euro
Fernsehgelder EL bei Ausscheiden im Viertelfinale 17,233 Mio. Euro
Personalkosten 140,215 Mio. Euro – Steigerung um 19% gegenüber Vorjahr
Der einzige Grund, wieso in diesem Geschäftsjahr ein positives Konzernergebnis erzielt wurde, waren die bis dahin historisch hohen Transfererlöse von rund 95 Mio. Euro. Ein absoluter Spitzenwert, der in den Jahren zuvor nicht annähernd erreicht wurde. Und trotz der einmaligen Teilnahme an der EL sind die Personalkosten – was für ein Wunder – um 19% gestiegen. Wie ist das denn möglich? Ich dachte immer, die Personalkosten brechen bei einer Teilnahme an der EL ein.
So viel zum göttlichen Wunschtraum, das Verpassen der CL hätte keine großen Auswirkungen auf den Gewinn. Aber wir werden sicherlich bald eine umfangreiche Replik serviert bekommen, die das Gegenteil behauptet...