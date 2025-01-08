Einhell Germany AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

    Original-Research

    • Einhell AG: Starke Verkaufsprognose für FY25e.
    • Zielpreis von 86 EUR, Empfehlung: Kaufen.
    • Marktanteil bei Akku-Werkzeugen wächst stetig.
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    Original-Research: Einhell Germany AG - from NuWays AG

    08.01.2025 / 09:05 CET/CEST
    Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

    Classification of NuWays AG to Einhell Germany AG

    Company Name: Einhell Germany AG
    ISIN: DE000A40ESU3

    Reason for the research: Update
    Recommendation: Buy
    from: 08.01.2025
    Target price: EUR 86.00
    Target price on sight of: 12 months
    Last rating change:
    Analyst: Konstantin Völk

    Another strong year ahead for Einhell; chg. est.

    Topic: After an already strong FY24e, Einhell should in our view also in FY25e convince with solid sales growth and a further margin expansion.

    Sales are expected to increase to EUR 1,145m in FY25e due to a strong demand for Einhell's Power X-Change products and steadily increasing market share in Einhell's core markets. In H1'24, Einhell was already by far the largest player for cordless garden tools with a market share of 39% in Germany (vs. 36% in FY23) and 19% for cordless tools (vs. 17% in FY23). Next to the Western European region, Einhell Australia is also growing fast with EUR 148m sales in 9M'24 (vs. EUR 126m in 9M'23), accounting for c. 18% of total sales.

    Furthermore, we expect Einhell to increase its EBT margin to 8.6% (eNuW) next year thanks to the increasing share of PXC products (9M'24: 50% share; +5ppts yoy), lower freight costs, a decrease in headcount and positive operating leverage.

    Going forward, Einhell should benefit from the structural trend towards cordless battery-powered tools thanks to (1) high convenience of cordless tools compared to conventional tools as they are more flexible, offer a high level of safety and have less emissions and maintenance. (2) A rising technological capability of Li-Ion battery systems, including improved recharging speed, durability, energy management and maximum load. (3) Reasonable pricing of Li-Ion battery systems thanks to mass market production, making powerful battery systems applicable for a wide range of semi-professional DIY products.

    On top of that the current valuation of the stock is undemanding not only based on an intrinsic valuation via DCF but also compared to its listed peers as the stock is currently trading at only 12x trailing P/E and 9x trailing EV/EBIT, despite its strong fundamentals.

    Hence, we reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 86 based on DCF.

    You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31589.pdf For additional information visit our website:
    https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed

    Contact for questions:
    NuWays AG - Equity Research
    Web: www.nuways-ag.com
    Email: research@nuways-ag.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
    Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
    Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
    Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++

    The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
    Archive at www.eqs-news.com

    2063195 08.01.2025 CET/CEST

