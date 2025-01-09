Discover VAT's Q4 & FY 2024 Preliminary Financial Insights!
VAT Group AG has surged ahead in Q4 2024, showcasing impressive growth in orders and sales. With a robust recovery in semiconductor markets, orders soared by 49% and sales climbed 6% year-on-year. Clara-Ann Gordon and Mike Allison join the Board, as Karl Schlegel steps down. Q4 orders hit CHF 268 million, a 13% rise, while sales reached CHF 283 million, marking a 28% increase. Expect more insights on March 4, 2025, with the final full-year results.
- VAT Group AG reported growth in orders and sales in Q4 2024, with a recovery in the semiconductor markets.
- Full-year 2024 results were in line with company guidance, with orders up 49% year on year and net sales increasing by 6%.
- Clara-Ann Gordon and Mike Allison were nominated as new Board members, while Karl Schlegel will retire from the Board of Directors.
- Preliminary Q4 2024 orders were around CHF 268 million, up 13% from the previous year, and sales were approximately CHF 283 million, up 28% from Q4 2023.
- The full-year 2024 EBITDA margin was slightly above 31%, with preliminary free cash flow around last year's level.
- A detailed update on the 2025 outlook will be provided with the final full-year 2024 results on March 4, 2025.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at VAT Group is on 04.03.2025.
ISIN:CH0311864901WKN:A2AGGY
