ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Strong Q3 Growth & Momentum in DACH Region

Group revenue increased by 1.3% year-on-year to EUR 558.9 million in Q3 2024/2025, with adjusted EBITDA at EUR 20.1 million.

The DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) saw double-digit growth of 18.0% year-on-year, while the Rest of Europe remained stable.

Active customers grew to 12.8 million, with an average order value rising to EUR 59.3, reflecting strong demand from Gen Y and Z.

Free cash flow improved significantly to EUR 123.9 million, contributing to a solid cash balance of EUR 255.9 million.

The company reiterated its guidance for FY 2024/2025, expecting revenue growth of +1% to +7% and adjusted EBITDA between EUR 15 million and EUR 35 million.

Zalando announced a voluntary public tender offer to acquire up to 100% of ABOUT YOU's share capital, with major shareholders committed to selling their shares.

The next important date, Q3 2024/2025 Quarterly Report, at ABOUT YOU Holding is on 09.01.2025.

The price of ABOUT YOU Holding at the time of the news was 6,5050EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





