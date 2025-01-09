Biotest's Big Step: FDA Review for Fibrinogen Biologics

Biotest AG has submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) for Fibrinogen to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The submission aims to address a high unmet medical need for treating acquired fibrinogen deficiency and acute bleeding episodes in patients with congenital fibrinogen deficiency.

The FDA decision on the application is expected by the end of 2025, following a similar application in the EU in October 2024.

Clinical data shows Biotest's Fibrinogen is effective and safe for various bleeding conditions, offering advantages over current treatments like cryoprecipitate or fresh frozen plasma.

Biotest's Fibrinogen can be stored at room temperature and is designed for faster preparation and administration, ensuring timely treatment.

Biotest, part of the Grifols Group, specializes in biological therapeutics and aims to expand access to Fibrinogen therapy globally.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Biotest is on 28.03.2025.

The price of Biotest at the time of the news was 27,35EUR and was up +0,18 % compared with the previous day.





