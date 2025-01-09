Grünenthal appoints Prof. Dr. Uli Brödl as Chief Scientific Officer (FOTO)
Aachen, Germany (ots) - Grünenthal announced today that Prof. Dr. Uli Brödl will
assume the role of Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) and Member of the Corporate
Executive Board, effective 01 February 2025.
Uli Brödl has more than 15 years of industry experience. He joins Grünenthal
from Boehringer Ingelheim, where he served as Corporate Senior Vice President,
Head of Global Clinical Development & Operations, and member of Boehringer
Ingelheim's Venture Fund Investment Committee. In his most recent role, he
oversaw end-to-end clinical development and operations activities across
therapeutic areas and worked at the interface of R&D, Commercial, and Market
Access functions. He has a proven track record of bringing innovative medicines
to patients, including Empagliflozin, an oral anti-diabetic medicine. Earlier in
his career, Uli Brödl led Boehringer Ingelheim's Canadian medical organisation
and gained extensive market experience. In parallel, he founded and co-chaired
the BI Canada Incubator, an innovation lab to develop innovative healthcare
solutions.
assume the role of Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) and Member of the Corporate
Executive Board, effective 01 February 2025.
Uli Brödl has more than 15 years of industry experience. He joins Grünenthal
from Boehringer Ingelheim, where he served as Corporate Senior Vice President,
Head of Global Clinical Development & Operations, and member of Boehringer
Ingelheim's Venture Fund Investment Committee. In his most recent role, he
oversaw end-to-end clinical development and operations activities across
therapeutic areas and worked at the interface of R&D, Commercial, and Market
Access functions. He has a proven track record of bringing innovative medicines
to patients, including Empagliflozin, an oral anti-diabetic medicine. Earlier in
his career, Uli Brödl led Boehringer Ingelheim's Canadian medical organisation
and gained extensive market experience. In parallel, he founded and co-chaired
the BI Canada Incubator, an innovation lab to develop innovative healthcare
solutions.
Uli Brödl graduated as a Medical Doctor from Ludwig-Maximilians University
Munich. He is a board-certified internist and endocrinologist and an Adjunct
Professor of Internal Medicine at the Ludwig-Maximilians University Munich.
"The unique focus on improving the quality of life of underserved patients
suffering from pain attracted me to Grünenthal," says Uli Brödl. "I look forward
to joining the team and further driving Grünenthal's innovation pipeline."
"With Uli, we have been able to attract an excellent leader," says Gabriel
Baertschi, CEO of Grünenthal. "His extensive experience in R&D and commercial
functions combined with Uli's drive to bring innovative medicines to patients
will help us propel our vision of a world free of pain."
About Grünenthal
Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a
science-based, fully integrated pharmaceutical company, we have a long track
record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to
patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better - and
innovation is our passion. We focus all our activities and efforts on working
towards our vision of a World Free of Pain.
Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 27
countries across Europe, Latin America, and the U.S. Our products are available
in approx. 100 countries. In 2023, Grünenthal employed around 4,400 people and
achieved revenues of EUR1.8 billion.
More information: https://www.grunenthal.com
Follow us on:
LinkedIn: Grunenthal Group
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/gruenenthal?originalSubdomain=de)
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/grunenthal/?hl=de
For further information, please contact:
Florian Dieckmann, Head Global Corporate Affairs & Communication
Tel.: +49 241 569-2555
mailto:Florian.Dieckmann@grunenthal.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/118252/5945646
OTS: Grünenthal Group
Munich. He is a board-certified internist and endocrinologist and an Adjunct
Professor of Internal Medicine at the Ludwig-Maximilians University Munich.
"The unique focus on improving the quality of life of underserved patients
suffering from pain attracted me to Grünenthal," says Uli Brödl. "I look forward
to joining the team and further driving Grünenthal's innovation pipeline."
"With Uli, we have been able to attract an excellent leader," says Gabriel
Baertschi, CEO of Grünenthal. "His extensive experience in R&D and commercial
functions combined with Uli's drive to bring innovative medicines to patients
will help us propel our vision of a world free of pain."
About Grünenthal
Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a
science-based, fully integrated pharmaceutical company, we have a long track
record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to
patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better - and
innovation is our passion. We focus all our activities and efforts on working
towards our vision of a World Free of Pain.
Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 27
countries across Europe, Latin America, and the U.S. Our products are available
in approx. 100 countries. In 2023, Grünenthal employed around 4,400 people and
achieved revenues of EUR1.8 billion.
More information: https://www.grunenthal.com
Follow us on:
LinkedIn: Grunenthal Group
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/gruenenthal?originalSubdomain=de)
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/grunenthal/?hl=de
For further information, please contact:
Florian Dieckmann, Head Global Corporate Affairs & Communication
Tel.: +49 241 569-2555
mailto:Florian.Dieckmann@grunenthal.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/118252/5945646
OTS: Grünenthal Group
Autor folgen