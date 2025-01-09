    81 Aufrufe 81 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Grünenthal appoints Prof. Dr. Uli Brödl as Chief Scientific Officer (FOTO)

    Aachen, Germany (ots) - Grünenthal announced today that Prof. Dr. Uli Brödl will
    assume the role of Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) and Member of the Corporate
    Executive Board, effective 01 February 2025.

    Uli Brödl has more than 15 years of industry experience. He joins Grünenthal
    from Boehringer Ingelheim, where he served as Corporate Senior Vice President,
    Head of Global Clinical Development & Operations, and member of Boehringer
    Ingelheim's Venture Fund Investment Committee. In his most recent role, he
    oversaw end-to-end clinical development and operations activities across
    therapeutic areas and worked at the interface of R&D, Commercial, and Market
    Access functions. He has a proven track record of bringing innovative medicines
    to patients, including Empagliflozin, an oral anti-diabetic medicine. Earlier in
    his career, Uli Brödl led Boehringer Ingelheim's Canadian medical organisation
    and gained extensive market experience. In parallel, he founded and co-chaired
    the BI Canada Incubator, an innovation lab to develop innovative healthcare
    solutions.

    Uli Brödl graduated as a Medical Doctor from Ludwig-Maximilians University
    Munich. He is a board-certified internist and endocrinologist and an Adjunct
    Professor of Internal Medicine at the Ludwig-Maximilians University Munich.

    "The unique focus on improving the quality of life of underserved patients
    suffering from pain attracted me to Grünenthal," says Uli Brödl. "I look forward
    to joining the team and further driving Grünenthal's innovation pipeline."

    "With Uli, we have been able to attract an excellent leader," says Gabriel
    Baertschi, CEO of Grünenthal. "His extensive experience in R&D and commercial
    functions combined with Uli's drive to bring innovative medicines to patients
    will help us propel our vision of a world free of pain."

    About Grünenthal

    Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a
    science-based, fully integrated pharmaceutical company, we have a long track
    record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to
    patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better - and
    innovation is our passion. We focus all our activities and efforts on working
    towards our vision of a World Free of Pain.

    Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 27
    countries across Europe, Latin America, and the U.S. Our products are available
    in approx. 100 countries. In 2023, Grünenthal employed around 4,400 people and
    achieved revenues of EUR1.8 billion.

    More information: https://www.grunenthal.com

