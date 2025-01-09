Grünenthal appoints Prof. Dr. Uli Brödl as Chief Scientific Officer (FOTO)

Aachen, Germany (ots) - Grünenthal announced today that Prof. Dr. Uli Brödl will

assume the role of Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) and Member of the Corporate

Executive Board, effective 01 February 2025.



Uli Brödl has more than 15 years of industry experience. He joins Grünenthal

from Boehringer Ingelheim, where he served as Corporate Senior Vice President,

Head of Global Clinical Development & Operations, and member of Boehringer

Ingelheim's Venture Fund Investment Committee. In his most recent role, he

oversaw end-to-end clinical development and operations activities across

therapeutic areas and worked at the interface of R&D, Commercial, and Market

Access functions. He has a proven track record of bringing innovative medicines

to patients, including Empagliflozin, an oral anti-diabetic medicine. Earlier in

his career, Uli Brödl led Boehringer Ingelheim's Canadian medical organisation

and gained extensive market experience. In parallel, he founded and co-chaired

the BI Canada Incubator, an innovation lab to develop innovative healthcare

solutions.







Munich. He is a board-certified internist and endocrinologist and an Adjunct

Professor of Internal Medicine at the Ludwig-Maximilians University Munich.



"The unique focus on improving the quality of life of underserved patients

suffering from pain attracted me to Grünenthal," says Uli Brödl. "I look forward

to joining the team and further driving Grünenthal's innovation pipeline."



"With Uli, we have been able to attract an excellent leader," says Gabriel

Baertschi, CEO of Grünenthal. "His extensive experience in R&D and commercial

functions combined with Uli's drive to bring innovative medicines to patients

will help us propel our vision of a world free of pain."



About Grünenthal



Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a

science-based, fully integrated pharmaceutical company, we have a long track

record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to

patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better - and

innovation is our passion. We focus all our activities and efforts on working

towards our vision of a World Free of Pain.



Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 27

countries across Europe, Latin America, and the U.S. Our products are available

in approx. 100 countries. In 2023, Grünenthal employed around 4,400 people and

achieved revenues of EUR1.8 billion.



More information: https://www.grunenthal.com



