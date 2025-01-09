FEV develops AI-supported driver monitoring system CogniSafe (FOTO)
Aachen (Germany) (ots) - FEV, a leading global innovation driver for the
mobility of tomorrow, presents CogniSafe, a state-of-the-art Driver Monitoring
System (DMS) that significantly increases road safety. The system uses advanced
technologies such as deep learning and computer vision to monitor driver
conditions such as distraction, fatigue and inattention in real time and under
even the most challenging conditions.
"CogniSafe is a holistic, innovative system that uses a variety of sensors and
combines them with artificial intelligence (AI) to precisely analyze driver
behavior and alertness", said Dr. Thomas Hülshorst, Group Vice President
Intelligent Mobility & Software at FEV. In (semi-) autonomous vehicles in
particular, legal safety requirements are increasing, and the driver must be
able to intervene in any situation. "With our latest development, we are
actively reducing accidents caused by human error. At over 90 percent, these
make up the majority of all accidents," said Hülshorst.
CogniSafe uses a combination of functions which are unique on the market and
coordinate with each other. It uses a network of cameras in the visible light
and infrared spectrum to analyze driver behavior from different angles. On this
basis, the system continuously tracks the driver's gaze, analyzes eye condition
(percentage of eye closure, PERCLOS) and assesses head posture, providing
further information on alertness, fatigue and drowsiness.
AI plays a pivotal role in the functions of FEV's latest development.
Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) are used to perform precise real-time
analyses that dynamically adapt to different drivers and environmental
conditions, such as different lighting conditions, and continuously improve.
"The solution is also very interesting for target groups such as fleet operators
or insurance companies, who have a strong interest in safe driving practices",
said Hülshorst.
Further information is available at https://shorturl.at/hy3dq
About FEV
FEV has always pushed the limits.
FEV is a globally leading engineering provider in the automotive industry and
internationally recognized leader of innovation across different sectors and
industries. Professor Franz Pischinger laid the foundations by combining his
background in academia and engineering with a great vision for continual
progress. The company has supplied solutions and strategy consulting to the
world's largest automotive OEMs and has supported customers through the entire
transportation and mobility ecosystem.
As the world continues to evolve, so does FEV.
That's why FEV is unleashing its technological and strategic expertise into
other areas, applying its forward thinking to the aerospace and energy sectors.
Thanks to its software and system expertise, the company also leads the way
making intelligent solutions available to everyone. FEV brings together the
brightest minds from different backgrounds and specialties to find new solutions
for both current and future challenges.
But FEV won't stop there.
Looking ahead, FEV continues to push the limits of innovation. With its highly
qualified 7,000 employees at more than 40 locations globally, FEV imagines
solutions that don't just meet today's needs but tomorrow's. Ultimately, FEV
keeps evolving - to a better, cleaner future built on sustainable mobility,
energy and software that drives everything. For the company's partners, its
people and the world. #FeelEVolution
Contact:
Marius Strasdat
T +49 241 5689-6452
mailto:strasdat@fev.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/147479/5945712
OTS: FEV Group
Further information is available at https://shorturl.at/hy3dq
