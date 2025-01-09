FEV develops AI-supported driver monitoring system CogniSafe (FOTO)

Aachen (Germany) (ots) - FEV, a leading global innovation driver for the

mobility of tomorrow, presents CogniSafe, a state-of-the-art Driver Monitoring

System (DMS) that significantly increases road safety. The system uses advanced

technologies such as deep learning and computer vision to monitor driver

conditions such as distraction, fatigue and inattention in real time and under

even the most challenging conditions.



"CogniSafe is a holistic, innovative system that uses a variety of sensors and

combines them with artificial intelligence (AI) to precisely analyze driver

behavior and alertness", said Dr. Thomas Hülshorst, Group Vice President

Intelligent Mobility & Software at FEV. In (semi-) autonomous vehicles in

particular, legal safety requirements are increasing, and the driver must be

able to intervene in any situation. "With our latest development, we are

actively reducing accidents caused by human error. At over 90 percent, these

make up the majority of all accidents," said Hülshorst.





CogniSafe uses a combination of functions which are unique on the market andcoordinate with each other. It uses a network of cameras in the visible lightand infrared spectrum to analyze driver behavior from different angles. On thisbasis, the system continuously tracks the driver's gaze, analyzes eye condition(percentage of eye closure, PERCLOS) and assesses head posture, providingfurther information on alertness, fatigue and drowsiness.AI plays a pivotal role in the functions of FEV's latest development.Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) are used to perform precise real-timeanalyses that dynamically adapt to different drivers and environmentalconditions, such as different lighting conditions, and continuously improve."The solution is also very interesting for target groups such as fleet operatorsor insurance companies, who have a strong interest in safe driving practices",said Hülshorst.Further information is available at https://shorturl.at/hy3dq