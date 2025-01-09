    69 Aufrufe 69 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    FEV develops AI-supported driver monitoring system CogniSafe (FOTO)

    Aachen (Germany) (ots) - FEV, a leading global innovation driver for the
    mobility of tomorrow, presents CogniSafe, a state-of-the-art Driver Monitoring
    System (DMS) that significantly increases road safety. The system uses advanced
    technologies such as deep learning and computer vision to monitor driver
    conditions such as distraction, fatigue and inattention in real time and under
    even the most challenging conditions.

    "CogniSafe is a holistic, innovative system that uses a variety of sensors and
    combines them with artificial intelligence (AI) to precisely analyze driver
    behavior and alertness", said Dr. Thomas Hülshorst, Group Vice President
    Intelligent Mobility & Software at FEV. In (semi-) autonomous vehicles in
    particular, legal safety requirements are increasing, and the driver must be
    able to intervene in any situation. "With our latest development, we are
    actively reducing accidents caused by human error. At over 90 percent, these
    make up the majority of all accidents," said Hülshorst.

    CogniSafe uses a combination of functions which are unique on the market and
    coordinate with each other. It uses a network of cameras in the visible light
    and infrared spectrum to analyze driver behavior from different angles. On this
    basis, the system continuously tracks the driver's gaze, analyzes eye condition
    (percentage of eye closure, PERCLOS) and assesses head posture, providing
    further information on alertness, fatigue and drowsiness.

    AI plays a pivotal role in the functions of FEV's latest development.
    Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) are used to perform precise real-time
    analyses that dynamically adapt to different drivers and environmental
    conditions, such as different lighting conditions, and continuously improve.

    "The solution is also very interesting for target groups such as fleet operators
    or insurance companies, who have a strong interest in safe driving practices",
    said Hülshorst.

    Further information is available at https://shorturl.at/hy3dq

    About FEV

    FEV has always pushed the limits.

    FEV is a globally leading engineering provider in the automotive industry and
    internationally recognized leader of innovation across different sectors and
    industries. Professor Franz Pischinger laid the foundations by combining his
    background in academia and engineering with a great vision for continual
    progress. The company has supplied solutions and strategy consulting to the
    world's largest automotive OEMs and has supported customers through the entire
    transportation and mobility ecosystem.

    As the world continues to evolve, so does FEV.

    That's why FEV is unleashing its technological and strategic expertise into
    other areas, applying its forward thinking to the aerospace and energy sectors.
    Thanks to its software and system expertise, the company also leads the way
    making intelligent solutions available to everyone. FEV brings together the
    brightest minds from different backgrounds and specialties to find new solutions
    for both current and future challenges.

    But FEV won't stop there.

    Looking ahead, FEV continues to push the limits of innovation. With its highly
    qualified 7,000 employees at more than 40 locations globally, FEV imagines
    solutions that don't just meet today's needs but tomorrow's. Ultimately, FEV
    keeps evolving - to a better, cleaner future built on sustainable mobility,
    energy and software that drives everything. For the company's partners, its
    people and the world. #FeelEVolution

