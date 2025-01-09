Netfonds Hits Milestone: EUR 4B in Assets Managed for First Time
Netfonds AG marks a historic achievement, surpassing EUR 4 billion in assets under management, as the group experiences robust growth and strategic expansion, setting the stage for a promising 2025.
- Netfonds AG has surpassed EUR 4 billion in assets under management for the first time as of the end of 2024.
- Total assets administered by Netfonds Group increased from EUR 23.8 billion to EUR 28.3 billion, marking an 18.9% growth year-on-year.
- The asset and fund management segment saw a 26.5% increase, reaching EUR 4.05 billion, with nearly EUR 3 billion attributed to private client wealth management.
- Netfonds' subsidiary GSR GmbH is set to acquire another fund initiator, expected to boost EBITDA by over EUR 1 million in 2025.
- The company forecasts continued double-digit percentage growth for the year 2025.
- Netfonds Group offers a cloud-based technology platform for the financial industry, enhancing the advisory process and customer experience.
The price of Netfonds at the time of the news was 43,90EUR and was up +0,69 % compared with the previous day.
+0,46 %
+1,39 %
+4,78 %
+8,96 %
+3,79 %
-5,60 %
+71,09 %
ISIN:DE000A1MME74WKN:A1MME7
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte