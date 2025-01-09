Shelly Group's FY 2024 Sales Surge: Preliminary Results Unveiled
Shelly Group SE's FY 2024 results show a 43% sales surge to EUR 107M, surpassing forecasts. With adjusted growth at 45%, the 2026 target of EUR 200M remains firm. Full details out February 2025.
- Shelly Group SE reported a preliminary increase in consolidated sales revenues of approximately 43% to around EUR 107 million for FY 2024.
- The sales revenue forecast of EUR 105 million was slightly exceeded.
- Adjusted for changes in terms with key accounts, comparable growth was about 45%, reaching around EUR 109 million.
- The EBIT forecast for FY 2024 remains confirmed, and the revenue target of approximately EUR 200 million for 2026 is unchanged.
- Unaudited consolidated financials for FY 2024 will be officially disclosed on 24 February 2025.
- The EUR/BGN exchange rate is fixed at EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583.
