Shelly Group's FY 2024 Sales Surge: Preliminary Results Unveiled

Shelly Group SE reported a preliminary increase in consolidated sales revenues of approximately 43% to around EUR 107 million for FY 2024.

The sales revenue forecast of EUR 105 million was slightly exceeded.

Adjusted for changes in terms with key accounts, comparable growth was about 45%, reaching around EUR 109 million.

The EBIT forecast for FY 2024 remains confirmed, and the revenue target of approximately EUR 200 million for 2026 is unchanged.

Unaudited consolidated financials for FY 2024 will be officially disclosed on 24 February 2025.

The EUR/BGN exchange rate is fixed at EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583.

The price of Shelly Group at the time of the news was 35,70EUR and was up +2,88 % compared with the previous day.





