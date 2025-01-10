FRoSTA AG's 2024 Earnings Beat Forecasts Amid Brand Demand Surge

FRoSTA AG expects a preliminary consolidated net profit of approximately €42.1 million for the fiscal year 2024, exceeding the forecast of around 5% of revenue.

The net profit represents 6.6% of the expected revenue, indicating strong demand for the FRoSTA brand in the second half of the year.

The company anticipates a revenue of approximately €638.1 million for 2024, a slight decrease of 0.2% compared to the previous year, within the forecast range of -1% to +1%.

The increase in net profit is attributed to a positive portfolio mix despite losses from non-renewed unprofitable contracts in the private label business.

The figures provided are preliminary and unaudited, with final financial results set to be published on February 13, 2025.

The announcement was made on January 10, 2025, highlighting the company's strong market performance and strategic adjustments.

The next important date, Balance sheet press conference, at FRoSTA is on 13.02.2025.

